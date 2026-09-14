‘Big Brother 28’ Yash Targets Drew After Nominating Barrett and Melody

Yash is using his latest “Big Brother 28” Head of Household reign to take a direct shot at Drew.

After winning HOH following Angela Murray’s eviction, Yash nominated Barrett, Drew and Melody for eviction. Drew currently stands as his primary target, but with the Power of Veto and Blockbuster still ahead, the week could take another unpredictable turn.

Taran Armstrong and Kirsten MacInnis broke down the nominations during RHAP’s Sept. 12 live feed update, which covered Day 67 in the house. While Yash attempts to control the week, shifting relationships among his three nominees could determine whether his original plan succeeds.

Yash Names Drew as His ‘Big Brother 28’ Target

Yash entered the week with several options after his latest competition victory.

He ultimately put Barrett, Drew and Melody on the block, with Drew emerging as the player he most wants to evict.

The nominations come after Drew’s position deteriorated during the previous round. Armstrong and MacInnis discussed how houseguests have increasingly blamed Drew for problems within the group, making him a convenient target as the endgame approaches.

However, Yash’s nominations could eventually force him to put most of the remaining houseguests in danger this week depending on the competition results.

MacInnis questioned that possibility as the game approaches its final stages and every nomination carries additional consequences. The result could also reveal whether Yash’s growing competition résumé has given him enough influence to steer the house strategically.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28

Melody and Barrett Question Their Loyalty to Drew

Drew’s relationships with Barrett and Melody could become particularly important if all three remain vulnerable.

According to the recap, Melody and Barrett discussed their frustrations with Drew as the house considered how the votes might fall.

Melody’s decision could become especially significant if Barrett and Drew remain available for eviction after the week’s competitions. Her relationship with Drew has been one of the season’s more complicated dynamics, combining strategic loyalty with personal tension.

The uncertainty gives Yash room to maneuver, but it also means the final vote may not be as simple as his initial target suggests.

Illness Slows Down the ‘Big Brother 28’ House

Strategy was not the only thing affecting the house on Day 67.

Armstrong and MacInnis discussed an illness spreading among several houseguests, which contributed to a quieter day of feeds and lower energy inside the house. Yash was among those feeling sick as he navigated his HOH responsibilities.

Dee Valladares also spent part of the day processing Angela’s recent eviction, adding to the emotional atmosphere following another major shift in the game.

The remaining players have little time to recover before another potentially chaotic round.

A double eviction is looming, meaning whoever survives Yash’s HOH could quickly find themselves fighting for safety again.

For now, Drew faces the most immediate danger. But with the Veto still capable of changing Yash’s nominations and Barrett and Melody reconsidering their relationships, “Big Brother 28” could look very different by the time the week reaches its next eviction.