‘In the City’ Star Andrea Denver Weighs In on West Wilson Joining Season 2

“In the City” star Andrea Denver is weighing in on the possibility of West Wilson joining the Bravo series as speculation continues about the former “Summer House” star’s next move.

Denver discussed Wilson’s relationship with Amanda Batula and his friendships with Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke during an appearance on the “Hot Goss” podcast. He also reflected on returning to reality TV while adjusting to life as a new father with his wife, Lexi Sundin.

Although Bravo has not officially renewed “In the City” for season 2, Wilson’s relationship with Batula has fueled questions about whether he could appear on the series if it returns.

Andrea Denver Shares His Honest Opinion of West Wilson

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When “Hot Goss” hosts Lonnie Marts and Eyal Booker asked Denver about Wilson, he said he has chosen not to get involved in the situation.

“None of us have talked to West because it’s a tough situation,” Denver said. “Also, you know, West and I, I got the chance to know him. I don’t think he’s a bad guy at all. […] But I’m not that close enough. I care more about Ciara and Amanda and Kyle, of course.”

Denver appeared alongside Miller, Batula and Cooke on “Summer House” before joining the cast of “In the City,” giving him longstanding friendships with several people connected to the situation.

Batula and Wilson surprised many of their former castmates when they revealed they were dating following the end of her marriage to Cooke. The couple was recently spotted together at a wedding in Montana, suggesting their relationship is still going strong.

Could West Wilson Join ‘In the City’ Season 2?

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Because Batula is already part of the “In the City” cast, Wilson would have an organic connection if he appeared on the show.

Fellow cast member Kenny Martin recently told Us Weekly that he briefly discussed the idea with Batula after the reunion.

“We talked about this post-reunion, Amanda and I, for a hot second,” Martin said. “It sounds like it’s not out of the realm of possibility, but I don’t know.”

He questioned how Wilson would fit into the dynamic.

“I just don’t know where West fits into the equation,” Martin continued. “Like, obviously, Amanda is friends with people in the mix, but I think it would be an adjustment for West to go from doing theme parties to real life.”

Whitney Fransway said she believes the cast would naturally support Batula if Wilson joined the series.

“I think everyone would be really protective of Amanda,” Fransway said. “I feel like even us, like, being newer friends in her life. I feel like how could you not?”

She added, “I feel like it’d be interesting for him to step into our show because I think that people would have a lot to say.”

Kyle Cooke Says Amanda Batula and West Wilson Present a ‘Conundrum’

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Cooke also addressed Wilson’s future during an interview with “Virtual Reali-Tea” after the “Summer House” season 10 finale.

Looking back at his on-camera conversation with Wilson, Cooke admitted it lasted much longer than viewers saw.

“I look back on that, and I’m like, listen, I’m glad we did it,” Cooke said. “Because I don’t want someone to think I won’t film. I won’t give them the chance – have the last word. I don’t care. But I look back on that and – that was a three-hour helicopter ride where we just talked in circles.”

Cooke called Wilson’s departure from “Summer House” “unfortunate.”

“It was months ago that I considered him a friend,” he added. “So it’s just so weird.”

When asked what would happen if Batula and Wilson were still together by the time another season of “In the City” filmed, Cooke acknowledged the uncertainty.

“That’s the big conundrum,” he said.

Lindsay Hubbard agreed.

“I think that’s what we’re also trying to figure out,” Hubbard said. “And I think we just have to see how this plays out. It will probably come down to the wire.”