Jennifer Garner Shares Timothy Olyphant Photo Dump After Fan Request

Jennifer Garner has given fans the Timothy Olyphant photo dump they were waiting for. The actor shared a new Instagram carousel featuring her “The Five-Star Weekend” co-star after a follower asked for more photos of him. The post comes after Jennifer Garner recently reflected on 30 years of her biggest roles, from “Alias” to “Love, Simon.”

Jennifer Garner Responds to Fan Request With New Photos

Two days before sharing the Timothy Olyphant photo dump, Jennifer Garner posted a carousel of six photos and videos featuring her “The Five-Star Weekend” co-stars. After the post, one fan commented, “Ma’am, we need a Timothy photo dump, too.”

The actress responded by giving fans exactly what they asked for. She returned to Instagram with a new carousel of nine photos and videos featuring Timothy Olyphant, captioning the post, “Timothy photo dump: 🫡 (Hi, Tim!).”

The new post gave fans a closer look at the pair’s reunion, including photos of Jennifer and Timothy laughing together behind the scenes. The carousel also featured clips from their previous collaboration, “Catch and Release,” highlighting their 20-year history on screen. Alongside the throwback moments, Jennifer included photos of herself and Olyphant with their “The Five-Star Weekend” co-stars.

Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Timothy Olyphant Reunion

According to Metro, Jennifer Garner and Timothy Olyphant have reunited 20 years after starring together in “Catch and Release.” Their new series, “The Five-Star Weekend”, brings them together again in a romantic storyline.

The show follows Hollis, played by Garner, as she navigates grief and reconnects with important people from her past. Olyphant plays Jack, her first boyfriend from when she was younger.

Garner said the reunion felt “very comfortable” because of their existing friendship. She explained that they already had trust from working together before.

“I just feel much more nervous about romantic scenes than I used to,” she told Metro. She added that it was easier with Olyphant because they already knew each other well.

Jennifer Garner also said she was happy to work with him again. “He and I trust each other,” she explained. “We like each other, we know that we work well together.”

The actor also revealed that she is close with Olyphant’s wife, Alexis, and spoke warmly about their friendship. She said the familiar connection helped make the experience feel natural.

New Series Brings Cast Chemistry

As reported in Metro, “The Five-Star Weekend” focuses on friendship, grief and personal growth. The series brings together a group of women from different parts of Hollis’ life.

The cast includes Gemma Chan, Chloë Sevigny, Regina Hall and D’Arcy Carden. Jennifer Garner praised the group’s chemistry and said their working relationships developed quickly.

“We all complemented each other’s working styles and personalities so easily.”

The actress said she hopes viewers feel connected to the characters. She wants audiences to reach out to old friends and reconnect.

The new Instagram photos have added more excitement around “The Five-Star Weekend”. Jennifer Garner continues to show fans the personal and professional moments behind the project.