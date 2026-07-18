‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Jennifer Tilly Channels 1950s Glamour in the Most Extravagant Jewels

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills superstar Jennifer Tilly always knows how to turn heads, and this time, she’s doing so with extravagant jewels and 1950s glamour. The star, known for starring in the Chucky movies and show as well as the 1993 show Key West, can rock anything from gothic gowns to something that redefines the mermaid-core aesthetic.

Now, the beloved TV and film star has one of the greatest jewelry collections we’ve ever seen, and now, she’s modeling some extravagant jewels for all her beloved fans to see! (And not to mention, rocking 1950s inspired looks and makeup!)

Below, see the photos of Tilly in 1950s fashion and sparkling jewels!

Jennifer Tilly Is Decked Out in Jewels

In case you missed it, the Family Guy actor shared a series of photos and selfies to her Instagram. Tilly, 67, shared the photos with the caption reading, “Trying on the beautiful jewels of #DolceGabbana #altagioielleria 🍒🍋💎 @dolcegabbana #taormina.”

We start with a selfie of the Oscar-nominated actress looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a bedazzled robe with a matching, sparkling set of a cherry ring and earrings. (Plus, we always love a red lip and red nails combo!) Fans then see a pic of a gorgeous Dolce cherry statement necklace, followed by a pic of Tilly wowing in it!

Then, we see her truly embody the 1950s glamour (and camp style) with lemon-themed earrings and necklaces, as well as jaw-dropping harp earrings, and pics of more ornate jewelry.

Fans and friends alike also adored the post, with fans commenting “Love the glamour! Stunning pieces” and “She is beauty she is grace she’s Ms. Jennifer Tilly 🍋.”

And Lulu Flippin Vintage even commented what everyone was thinking: “Gawd dem I love all the Dolce 🍋 lemon prints and parasols and earrings.. loooove. Italian 1950s Jennifer is my favorite 😂”

Jennifer Tilly’s Love of Fashion

Getty Jennifer Tilly

Now, Tilly revealed in a super-rare 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter that she adores her jewelry collection.

“Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses,” she said to the outlet. “I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

She added that while she has an array of jewelry, she has a favorite: “I’m a big collector of Paul Flato, and this one is from his heyday, when he was making jewelry for all the movie stars. Norma Shearer was famous for wearing her own jewelry, and when she was in the film The Women, all the actresses wore their own jewelry. They took pride in it. If you had real jewels, big pieces, it showed how much of a movie star you were.”

Tilly also told Town & Country in January 2025: “I collect what I love. The pieces were historical but not to my taste. I like big, sculptural pieces. I like things that belonged to famous people, powerful women and movie stars. And often the stories associated with the pieces are about those forging their own way. And I wear it all. It gives me joy and feels like a statement of who I am.”