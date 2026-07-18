SEE: Tom Brady ‘Slaps’ YouTuber Logan Paul After Tense Exchange in NYC – What Happened

Tom Brady took fans aback when he appeared to suddenly slap YouTuber turned reality star and WWE champion Logan Paul across the side of his head after what looked like a heated exchange between the two that occurred onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC on Friday, July 17.

Although the interaction looks like a genuine altercation at first glance, the incident was more innocent than it seemed.

Why Did Tom Brady Slap Logan Paul?

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So what’s really going on between Tom Brady and Logan Paul? The Hollywood Reporter explains that the viral moment happened just a few hours after the Patriots legend “teased his desire to play a villain on Logan’s home turf in the WWE.”

Paul, 31, got his career start on the now-defunct app Vine before he and his younger brother Jake Paul gained fame as YouTube stars in the late 2010s. The brothers have now transitioned to careers in combat sports, with Jake boxing while Logan delved into wrestling. In the spring of 2025 they starred on the eight-episode Max Original reality show “Paul American.”

As the Hollywood Reporter points out, a closer look at the video showing the “slap” reveals Brady’s didn’t actually hit Logan in the face, and instead only clipped his shoulder. Afterwards, Karl Anthony-Towns of the New York Knicks jumps between the two and breaks up the theatrical “fight.”

The outlet also pointed out Brady’s hint to Bleacher Report on Thursday that an appearance in the WWE ring could be in his future. He said, ““I feel like, I’m retired from football, have the opportunity to go out there and showcase that I’m still a little bit of an athlete. My boy’s done it, I’ve seen Logan Paul do it. I think I could get in there for at least one match, right?”

The “my boy” reference was a nod to Brady’s former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who made a major cameo at Wrestle Mania in 2017 before returning for a longer run in 2020.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Tom Brady vs. Logan Paul ‘Fight’

In an X post, Fanatics called the moment “Round 100 of this never ending beef at Fanatics Fest.”

This prompted one fan to question, “Why is Tom Brady doing the beef gimmick with Logan Paul.” Another assured fans, “Just want to let everyone who doesn’t know in on the joke…its completely scripted. Goes back to the flag football game they did.”

The game referenced was the the March 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a tournament featuring current and former NFL players, celebrities, and elite flag football athletes. Brady and Paul captained opposing teams, and sparked a viral moment when a throw by Brady hit Paul, prompting the Ohio native to jokingly confront the former quarterback.

Paul and Brady continued to engage in a back-and-forth over the next few months that included lots of banter and mutual trash-talking, culminating in the onstage Fanatics Fest spectacle.

Paul himself reacted on his own X account by jesting, “This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me ?? Horrible example for the kids.” He then boasted that he blocked Brady’s swing “with a torn tricep.”