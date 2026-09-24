Zara Larsson Looks Absolutely Out of This World Wearing Tiny Bikini in Scorching New Beach Photos

Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson has wowed her fans with her latest photo drop in which she’s wearing the tiniest of bikinis.

The gorgeous Larsson, 28, made a name for herself on Sweden’s reality talent show “Talang,” the Swedish version of the “Got Talent” series.

She is now known best for pop-dance tracks like “Lush Life,” “Ain’t My Fault,” “Midnight Sun,” “Never Forget,” and for featuring on Clean Bandit’s “Symphony.”

Larsson took to social media to share her sizzling bikini snaps. Frankly, they’re out of this world.

Zara Larsson Looks Cosmically Gorgeous in Her Latest Bikini Snaps

Zara Larsson took to her Instagram account to share her new bikini photos with her 13.2 million followers on the popular platform.

Her post includes a carousel of four photographs. In three of them, Larsson is seen on a beach, in the dark, wearing the tiniest purple bikini. The bikini top has small cups and halter straps tied behind her neck. The string bottoms are tied around her hips with bows. Larsson accessorized her look with temporary silver kiss, star and flower tattoos, and yellowy-gold earrings. A spiral pattern is drawn in the sand around her. She looks like some kind of cosmic space babe.

Rather peculiarly, the other image in the collection is of a bottle of water lit up in the middle of the same spiral Larsson stood in.

Alyzea’s otherworldly 2026 track “Floating Signal” appropriately plays over the post.

Clearly aware of the intergalactic vibe her sultry snaps give off, Larsson’s caption on her post is a single alien head emoji: “👽.”

The star’s fans and followers loved her post and flocked to its comments section to tell her as much.

Larsson’s Fans Agree She’s ‘Out of This World’

Getty Zara Larsson.

The comments section of Zara Larsson’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers who think she looks amazing in these new images.

One of Larsson’s followers commented, “someone find my jaw.”

Another follower wrote, “She’s literally OUT OF THIS WORLD 👽.”

A different individual agreed, saying, “I understand the emoji, she’s clearly out of this world.”

“BODY WAS SCULPTED FROM THE GODS,” posted someone else.

Somebody else proclaimed, “the sand just naturally looks like this when Zara stands in it 👑.”

“She can just do that with the sand btw,” agreed another Instagram user.

Last but not least, one person said, “She landed and immediately served.”

Larsson is currently enjoying a stellar, astronomical 2026. She released the remix album “Midnight Sun: Girls Trip” on May 1. It features reworked versions of tracks from her 2025 album “Midnight Sun.”

She also featured on Tyla’s track “She Did It Again” and put out a collaborative single with Robyn in early August. “Talk To Me, Zara” is rework of a track from Robyn’s 2026 album “Sexistential.”

Moreover, she is currently in the middle of the Midnight Sun Tour which began in late 2025 and runs through late 2026. Per Larsson’s official website, upcoming dates include Friday, September 25 in Forest Hills, New York, Saturday, September 26 in Columbia, Maryland, and Sunday, September 27 in San Francisco, California. The tour ends on Thursday, December 3 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

We wish Zara Larsson all the very best with her ongoing tour and everything else she does. She undoubtedly looks absolutely fabulous in her latest photos.

Zara Larsson’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs.