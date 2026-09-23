‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ Viewership Numbers Offer Hope for a Renewal

There’s always a fear of going into another season of a show, worrying that it will end on a cliffhanger that won’t be answered. The benefit of an anthology series like “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” is knowing that everything will be wrapped up before the end. However, that doesn’t mean anyone wants the season to be the last.

The “Monster” series has brought various serial killers to life. It’s been a chance to look at society’s viewpoint, the way the killers have been able to blend in with people, and even potential relationships. Sure, each season is heavily fictionalized to dramatize the events, but there’s a lure to the true crime aspect, and people want more.

‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ Proves There’s an Interest

Netflix Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. (L to R) Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden, Vicky Krieps as Maggie Sullivan in episode 406 of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

The first set of viewership figures for “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” is in. Netflix released its Global Top 10 English-language show list for the week of Sept. 14 to 20, and the true horror series sat at the top of the list. It pulled in 12.1 million views, which translates to 80.1 million hours watched.

That’s an impressive feat. “Crew Girl,” which has just been renewed for a second season, sits in the No. 2 spot with 11.3 million views, translating to 70.1 million hours. If the YA series has been renewed, it offers hope that the horror series will too. Netflix tends to look at the initial numbers, but it may want to hold off to see how steady the series holds during its second and third weeks on the platform.

Usually, a new season will see some heavy drops in viewership, but that’s not been the case for “Monster” Season 4. The second season pulled in 12.3 million views, and the third season pulled in 12.2 million views, so Netflix should be happy with the smaller drop compared to many other shows. It’s just a little concerning that Netflix held off on renewing ahead of Season 4’s drop, whereas renewals have come in beforehand in the past.

The ‘Monster’ Team Has a 10-Season Plan

Netflix Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden in episode 403 of Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Cr. Suzanne Tenner/Netflix © 2026

It’s clear that the creative team behind the series, which includes “American Horror Story’s” Ryan Murphy, is interested in telling more stories. The team has stated that it has a 10-season plan, and it’s just waiting for Netflix to bring the official renewal news.

Right now, if “Monster” Season 5 happens, it’s set to be about John Wayne Gacy. That’s what the current reports suggestion, although Murphy and his team haven’t set anything yet. Gacy is someone that they have considered, but there also appears to be an interest in Richard “The Night Stalker” Ramirez, who has appeared in two seasons of “American Horror Story.”

Murphy and Ian Brennan have been working on other shows since “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” was filmed, including “American Horror Story” Season 13 and, potentially, “The Watcher” Season 2. That could have led to everyone deciding to hold off on a renewal for now, but with the viewership numbers in, it’s a no-brainer to renew “Monster” for a fifth season.