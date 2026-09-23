Sean Harmon Is Set to Return to the ‘NCIS’ Universe — But Not In the Role You’d Expect

The first time “NCIS” fans saw Sean Harmon on the screen, it was as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and it all made sense. Harmon is the real-life son of Mark Harmon, who brought that role to life in the backdoor pilot during “JAG,” and through his look and mannerisms, Sean became a younger version.

The first time he appeared was during “NCIS” Season 6, and then he returned multiple times over the course of the show until his father, Mark, left the series. However, when “NCIS: Origins” started, he decided not to reprise the role, but he is acting as an executive producer.

Sean Harmon Will Be In ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3

Getty (From L) US actors Austin Stowell, Sean Harmon and Mark Harmon attend a celebration of the announcement of CBS’s new Fall schedule at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean will now step back onto the screens of the “NCIS” universe in “NCIS: Origins” Season 3. This is the same season that seems to bring Mark back to the screen, taking on a season-long arc that will cover the present day as well as the past to finish a story for Gibbs.

However, while Mark will return as Gibbs, Sean won’t. He will play FBI Agent Casey Bloom in the second episode of the new season. Titled “My Own Worst Enemy,” we find out that the episode will follow an older Gibbs in California, where he turns to an old friend and colleague to help deal with the demons that came up in Alaska. That old friend and colleague? Woody, and it turns out that there’s a storyline for past Woody as well.

In 1992, Woody will be accused of murdering a bowling rival, and he’ll need the entire team’s help to prove his innocence. This could be why the FBI is involved in the case. It’s possible that the victim isn’t a Navy service member, and that puts it on the FBI’s docket.

However, many hope that Casey will appear in the present-day storyline. This would allow the two Harmons to share some screen time.

Why Sean Harmon Didn’t Play Young Gibbs in ‘NCIS: Origins’

Getty PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: (L-R) Mark Harmon, Caleb Foote and Sean Harmon speak onstage at the “NCIS: Origins” Presentation Q&A during the CBS Network portion of the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on July 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

When the prequel series first came out, there were a lot of questions about why Sean didn’t take on the role again. His father spoke out about that, making it clear that Sean is a busy man. When speaking with Variety, Mark explained that Sean is “an actor, writer, producer, a surfer, he does a lot of things. You have to come to decisions about what you want to do in life, or what you think’s important.”

There were no hard feelings when Sean decided that being the lead on the prequel series wasn’t for him. He prefers to executive produce, and that’s what he stepped into with the creation of this project. Instead, Austin Stowell took on the role.

During “NCIS: Origins” Season 2, fans did get to see a younger version of a character return who had been in the original series. Adam Campbell reprised his role as Ducky, allowing the series to honor the character after the passing of David McCallum. There are chances that he will return in Season 3, and maybe that could allow for the on-screen reunion between Harmon and Campbell.