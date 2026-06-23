Jordan Chiles Talks Possible Olympic Comeback in 2028

“Dancing With the Stars” season 34 finalist Jordan Chiles is thinking about another run at the Olympics.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles, making travel much simpler for the gymnast. But after earning multiple gold medals and finishing in third on “Dancing With the Stars” last year, Jordan Chiles confesses she needs a break.

The next Summer Olympics are still a few years out, giving the 25-year-old some time to think it over. Now, she’s opening up about her thought process.

Jordan Chiles Admits She’s Still on the Fence

Fans around the world would love to see Jordan Chiles compete in the Olympics again. She certainly gained more skills during her run on “Dancing With the Stars” season 34.

However, the gymnast is still considering her options.

“I don’t know what 27-year-old Jordan is going to be doing,” Chiles admitted to PEOPLE in a new interview. “I do have a few vacations planned — and I haven’t gone on vacation literally since I started my sport — so finally having relaxation is definitely something I’m very, very happy about.”

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve been doing recently is just taking it day-by-day, month-by-month, see how everything turns out and just go from there,” the gymnast continued. “LA28 is always in my mind, I can say that. If I do this Olympic Games, I want to do it my way, I want to understand my why. It’s not a no, it’s not a yes, I’m still fifty-fifty.”

However, Jordan Chiles knows she can’t hold out forever.

“I gave myself a deadline. If I do it, to get the right amount of practice, everything that I need to do to keep myself in good shape for the Olympics,” the 25-year-old told the outlet. “But I think right now, since I just came off of a season, I’ve just been trying to figure out how to relax in my inner peace and my happiness.”

The Olympic Gymnast Can’t Wait to Explore Other Areas of Life

Though Jordan Chiles is widely known for her powerful gymnastics abilities, she has other ambitions.

“I do want to act, I want to go into the acting world,” Chiles told PEOPLE. “As a stunt double, as a voice actor, or just a character that I get to be a part of and create.”

“There’s a lot of things that I wish, to open restaurants and different businesses… I feel like there’s different pieces of me that people have not truly seen quite yet,” she added.

Throughout her years of hard work, Jordan Chiles admitted she’s just now comfortable with self-acceptance. Now, she wants to show her abilities to the world.

“It took me a while to accept, even just to say, ‘I’m proud of myself’,” Chiles added. “That was something that I just didn’t think I should say, but knowing that I’ve done so much and people call me their hero, it just means everything. Now I can look at myself and be like, ‘You know what? You’ve created your why now and now you’re just perfecting it.’ I’m just proud that I never quit.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 returns to ABC this September.