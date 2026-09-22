Maria Menounos Says She ‘Almost Died’ in Her Sleep Due to Diabetes Struggles

Maria Menounos is passionate about health and openly talked about her own journey. She recovered from a brain tumor in 2022, and later found out there was a tumor on her pancreas.

Now she’s openly sharing her frustrations with Type 1 Diabetes. Thankfully, she was able to get one issue resolved after almost dying in her sleep.

Maria Menounos Vents About Her Diabetes Struggles

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Menounos posted a video to her Instagram story on Sept. 21 at a restaurant where she was about to eat sushi. “I don’t complain a lot about all of the health stuff, but this type 1 diabetes stuff is just not fun,” she said. “I’m about to eat this delicious sushi meal and my insulin pen broke. And now my backup needle is broken too.”

The former “Access Hollywood” host showed the broken needles, then blinked at the camera. The “Health Squad” host posted a picture of the needles and added “really?” in text.

“On with Medtronic to get a replacement, and now dads [sic] cgm [Continuous Glucose Monitor] Alerts are going off,” she wrote in her story. “Diabetes can be very very stressful and scary. Almost died the other night in my sleep, so l’m a little over this.”

She shred a picture of herself smiling in CVS to pick up new ones. The actress didn’t explain the life-threatening experience that happened in her sleep. But she talks about health every day on her podcast, “Health Squad,” and does retreats all about health.

How Menounos Was Diagnosed With Diabetes

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on August 19, Maria Menounos speaks onstage at the Stand Up To Cancer Biennial Telecast, marking 15 years of impact in cancer research, at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

Menounos recently spoke about her journey with Dear Media. She said that her “bloated gut” started her search for answers about her body.

“And then we start talking, and then a month and a half later, I got diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which is a pancreas issue, and I didn’t connect the dots because I’ve since really understood how intuitive I am, but I’m not trained,” the “Christmas at Plumhill Manor” star explained.

Then her pancreatic cancer was discovered. She doesn’t know which health issue appeared first in her body. Menounos has slowed down her life to take better care of herself.

She’s been married to Keven Undergaro since 2017, and they have a three-year-old daughter named Athena. The mother posted on Instagram about her daughter saying she wasn’t a “hard worker” but a mommy,” and why that made her emotional.

“But over the last 10 years, my life has changed. My health changed me. Becoming a mom changed me. And somewhere along the way, I started asking myself a different question: ‘Is this worth not being with Athena?'” read one of the slides of the post with a picture of her holding her daughter. She felt like her daughter saw that she changed to make motherhood her priority.