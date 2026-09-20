HGTV Fans Gush Over Erin Napier’s Sweet Photo Shoot for Her Daughters

Erin Napier shared the sweetest photo shoot she set up for her daughters, Helen and Mae — but there’s a twist! The HGTV star made their beloved stuffed animals the subjects of the precious portraits, and fans are loving the idea.

Erin Napier Shares Photo Shoot Images Featuring Her Daughters’ Beloved Stuffies

On September 17, Napier took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her girls’ toys.

“Helen and Mae’s most prized stuffies: Old Bear, Grace, Duck Duck and Sunny Spot,” she noted in the caption. “Portraits of my girls by the great @brookedavisjefcoat. 😭”

The obviously well-loved animals were photographed together and solo, with Napier’s youngest daughter even getting in on the fun by posing a couple of the critters for their close-up.

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing how much they loved the adorable photo shoot idea.

“Screen gets blurry, just a warning,” one fan noted.

Another fan wrote, “I love the idea of portraits of their heart treasures. My girls are young adults now and still treasure their special ‘lovies.’ My daughter’s Bitty Baby traveled with us everywhere we went and on long trips as well … long into her teens, being a part of homeschool school photos, vacations, etc. This is so precious to do portraits.”

“What a wonderful idea,” another fan commented. “Our girls still have theirs in their 20s. ❤️”

“As someone who still has her stuffies at 37 years old and has given them to her two year old little girl, this is wonderful,” one commenter noted. “I know stuffed animals were special to you as you wrote about them in your book — this is so cute and I hope your girls treasure this!

Another fan praised Napier for keeping her children’s faces off of social media. “I love how you protect your daughters’ privacy by not posting their faces,” they wrote. “So wise and thoughtful of you to do that for them.”

Erin Napier Defends Decision to Homeschool Her Daughters

On September 9, the HGTV star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her husband Ben in action in their homeschool setup.

“Imagine having the best elementary history, Bible, math and poetry teacher ever who tells you stories about the world that make you want to go see them in real life while you listen to spaghetti western soundtracks and that’s homeschool with @scotsman.co,” Napier wrote in the caption.

While most fans praised the Napiers for homeschooling their daughters, there were a few critics.

“The concept is wonderful, but they really need to experience the real world, getting along with others, laughing and learning with others. Dealing with the real world,” one commenter wrote.

Napier defended the decision that’s working for their family.

“Is everyone in the real world the exact same age, in one place together every day? No. Our kids interact with all ages every day in sports, art classes, dance classes, field trips, coming on set with us, and working together to do their chores every day,” she wrote. “I know it’s what is familiar to you, but it is absolutely not the only way.”

The “Home Town” star added, “My social skills had to be learned sitting still in a room with people my age, many who had extremely limited or poor parenting at home, in my most formative and vulnerable years. I thank God my parents were so influential on me!”