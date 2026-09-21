Al Pacino’s Ex Noor Alfallah Shares Rare New Photo Together With a Telling Message

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah are putting their close relationship as co-parents on display in a rare new photo together.

Alfallah, 32, shared an Instagram photo of herself posing alongside the 86-year-old actor during a night out. She kept her caption focused on the former couple’s 3-year-old son, Roman.

“Roman’s Mom & Dad ❤️,” Alfallah wrote.

The producer tagged the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art as the location. Pacino wore an all-black outfit with a patterned scarf, brown-tinted glasses and a gray beanie, while Alfallah coordinated with him in a black waistcoat and matching trousers.

Alfallah rested her hand on Pacino’s shoulder and leaned toward him as they smiled for the camera.

The photo comes nearly two years after Pacino publicly clarified that he and Alfallah were no longer romantically involved but remained close friends and co-parents.

Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah’s New Photo Gets Attention From Family & Friends

Alfallah’s post quickly received reactions from people close to the pair.

“Parents night out,” her sister Sophia Alfallah wrote in the comments.

Vas J Morgan jokingly added, “My mum and dad too.”

Another commenter wrote, “Love this photo.”

Alfallah did not address whether anything had changed romantically between herself and Pacino. Her caption instead emphasized their relationship as Roman’s parents.

Pacino previously addressed their status in an October 2024 interview with People. When asked if he was in a relationship, he answered, “No. I have friendship.”

His representative also confirmed to the outlet at the time that Pacino and Alfallah were friends and continued to co-parent Roman.

However, Alfallah sparked new interest in their relationship a year later when she spoke to TMZ in October 2025.

Asked about Pacino, she said, “Who doesn’t want to be together with him? He’s the coolest guy.”

Alfallah also said they spent time together daily, although she did not directly confirm that they had resumed a romantic relationship.

Noor Alfallah Revealed How Her Friendship With Al Pacino Became Something More

Pacino and Alfallah’s relationship grew from a friendship that developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 2024 interview with Vogue Arabia, via Entertainment Tonight, Alfallah explained that they lived near each other and began spending time together watching movies and playing chess.

“It was like film school with Al Pacino,” she said.

Pacino introduced Alfallah to several of his movies during that period, including “Scarface” and “Bobby Deerfield.” She became particularly fond of “Bobby Deerfield,” his 1977 romantic drama with Marthe Keller.

The friendship eventually became romantic, and the couple welcomed Roman in June 2023, when Pacino was 83.