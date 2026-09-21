‘Summer House’ Star Appears to Go Instagram Official With New Romance

“Summer House” star Jesse Solomon is no stranger to finding romance while partying in the Hamptons for the Bravo series. He’s heavily flirted with Ciara Miller and, in season 9, struck up a summer romance with Lexi Wood, though their relationship quickly went south.

Now, it appears that Solomon may have found someone new while filming season 11. He’s seemingly taking this budding relationship with rumored newbie Jane Motion beyond the reality TV series, sharing a loved-up Instagram post with the blonde beauty while vacationing in Europe.

Jesse Solomon Shares Photo With Rumored Girlfriend Jane Motion

Getty West Wilson, Jesse Solomon, Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke attend The PEOPLE interview with The Boys of Bravo’s “Summer House” as they discuss the season nine premiere at the Dotdash Meredith Auditorium on February 12, 2025 in New York City.

“Summer House” star Jesse Solomon is taking his reality TV romance into the real world. Us Weekly reported that Solomon appeared to strike up a connection with series newcomer Jane Motion while filming, and a recent social media post suggests the two might be taking things to the next level.

On September 20, Solomon shared a carousel of photos during his recent European vacation, with one snapshot of him wrapping his arm around a blonde woman whose back is turned to the camera. However, Bravo fans are convinced the mystery woman is Motion, as she’s shared similar photos from Switzerland’s Bürgenstock Resort.

Solomon captioned his post, “A vongole a day,” while sharing glimpses of his European getaway, including photos of himself relaxing on the beach and enjoying delicious food and wine. Another snapshot appears to show a woman’s hand holding a beverage for Solomon as he takes a sip, adding even more fuel to the speculation about his rumored romance.

“I think I spy a hard launch,” a comment read on his post. “So excited for you and *invisible ink* Jane! ❤️❤️❤️,” another person shared.

Solomon Shared He Wanted to ‘Find Love’ This Season of ‘Summer House’

Solomon hasn’t had the easiest time navigating relationships on “Summer House.” However, fans will have to wait and see if his rumored romance with Motion takes a different direction.

Just before the cast began filming for the new season, the reality TV star shared in an Instagram Story that he had his “fingers crossed” that he would find a connection.

Driving in his car, he asked his fans, “Serious question: do we think this is the summer that I finally find love in the Hamptons? I hope so.”

Besides Solomon returning for season 11, fans will also see Kyle Cooke, Bailey Taylor, Ciara Miller, KJ Dillard, Lindsay Hubbard, Mia Calabrese, and Carl Radke back. Season 10 stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed they were not returning following their bombshell romance. Last season’s stars Ben Waddell, Dara Levitan, and Levi Sebree are also not returning.

According to Daily Dish, taking to Instagram Stories, Cooke confirmed that the cast wrapped the season around Labor Day and teased, “That’s a wrap, guys. We just wrapped Season 11, another one in the books. Can’t tell you how lucky and fortunate I feel to have been able to come back and film and make the most of the summer.” He added, “This one was special. I think you guys have a lot to look forward to.”