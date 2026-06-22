Second Chances, Sweet Surprises & Plenty of Romance Await Fans on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — June 23

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Tuesday, June 23. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Because of Cupid’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Best friends Naomi and Marcus participate in a Valentine’s Day mocktail competition but things go awry when Cupid interferes with a love potion that affects Marcus and several of their friends.

This film stars Amy Groening and Evan Roderick. It is directed by Liz Farrer.

“Because of Cupid” premiered on Hallmark Channel on February 14, 2026 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Loveuary” programming event. The other films that were part of the 2026 “Loveuary” lineup include: “The Way to You,” “The Stars Between Us,” and “Romance at Hope Ranch.”

‘A Season to Blossom’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A drifting aspiring writer returns to sell her late grandmother’s bookstore, but its traditions – and her childhood crush – helps her rediscover her voice, her roots, and a love worth staying for.

This film stars Emily Tennant and Carlo Marks. It is directed by Terry Ingram.

“A Season to Blossom” premiered on Hallmark Channel on April 4, 2026 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Spring Into Love” programming event. The other films that were part of the 2026 “Spring Into Love” lineup include: “Two for Tee,” “A Royal Setting,” “A Little Park Music,” “To Philly with Love,” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

‘The Perfect Pairing’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina slips on ice and falls while visiting a winery — and no one knows who she is. Single father Michael and his family take her in to help her jog her memory.

This film stars Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott. It is directed by Don McBrearty.

“The Perfect Pairing” premiered on Hallmark Channel on January 15, 2022 as part of Hallmark’s annual “New Year, New Movies” programming event. The other films that were part of the 2022 “New Year, New Movies” lineup include: “Where Your Heart Belongs,” “The Wedding Veil,” “Don’t Forget I Love You,” “Butlers in Love,” and “North to Home.”

‘Marry Go Round’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Abby is a successful executive moving to Paris and planning to marry Edward. Life is perfect until she learns her divorce to high school sweetheart Luke is not exactly official.

This film stars Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott. It is directed by David Weaver.

“Marry Go Round” premiered on Hallmark Channel on September 10, 2022 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Fall Into Love” programming event. The other films that were part of the 2022 “Fall Into Love” lineup include: “Love in the Limelight,” “Romance in Style,” “Dateless in Wesley,” “Game, Set, Love,” “You Had Me at Aloha,” “Take Me to Paris,” and “Autumn in the City.”