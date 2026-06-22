Will There Be a ‘Providence Falls’ 4? Here’s Where Things Stand Nearly 1 Year Later

When Hallmark released the three-part “Providence Falls” event in August 2025, it quickly became one of the network’s most talked-about original stories. Based on the trilogy of novels by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets, the series consisted of “Chance of a Lifetime,” “An Impossible Promise,” and “Thief of Fate.”

Mixing romance, time travel, angels, and a centuries-spanning love story, “Providence Falls” felt a little different from Hallmark’s typical offerings. And nearly a year later, fans are still asking the same question: could there be another chapter?

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, Hallmark has not announced plans for a fourth movie. But between comments from the cast, producers, and fans, it seems like plenty of people would be on board if the opportunity came along.

The Team Behind ‘Providence Falls’ Has Already Discussed Future Stories

Back in 2025, executive producer JoAnna Garcia Swisher revealed that there had already been conversations about where the story could go next. She told US Weekly:

“We are all bubbling with ways to continue these stories, if not through Cora and Liam’s eyes, perhaps the eyes of maybe Katie and Lachlan find new shoes to fill. It’s going to be very hard to not wanna see all three of these beautiful stars of our film together again.”

That excitement wasn’t limited to the producers.

Lachlan Quarmby also shared his thoughts US Weekly on the possibility of returning to the world of “Providence Falls.”

“I think there’s definitely more that we could do for sure. Especially with the Angels getting involved. It’s limitless.”

He even suggested taking the franchise in a holiday direction.

“Christmas is, like, the crème de la crème of Hallmark. So, I mean, if we could break our way into there, I’m all for it. Let’s start the campaign now.”

Meanwhile, Katie Stevens already had ideas for where the story could go, telling US Weekly:

“I would love selfishly to do stuff back in Ireland because that portion of filming was so magical. I’m like, ‘Let’s do it again.’ But we could go back in time and stay there for longer.”

She continued the idea, adding:

“And when they go back, Liam doesn’t have his modern-day memories. Only Cora does. So then it’s like the switch of this.”

Honestly, it’s easy to see why fans continue holding onto hope. The people involved clearly enjoyed making the movies, and there seems to be no shortage of story ideas if Hallmark ever decided to revisit the franchise.

Fans Are Still Talking About the Trilogy

The fan response may be one of the biggest reasons viewers continue asking about a possible fourth movie. Over on Reddit, one viewer shared a lengthy review after finishing the trilogy and was especially impressed by how well the series balanced romance, fantasy, and time travel. They said:

“Isn’t this cute?! It’s not too cheesy, and it’s not too crazy on the fantasy side. The backstory is solid and the flashbacks aren’t overbearing. I’ve just recently watched some shows where I am drowning in flashbacks that I don’t even care about. Everything is just the right blend. I just watched Katie Stevens on the bold type and her voice, her acting on here is so much refined and measured. I love her! Also Lachlan Quarmby?????? I AM SCREAMING. He is playing the character so well and he is so hot😭🥵”

The post quickly attracted comments from other viewers who had recently discovered the trilogy for themselves. One fan admitted they went into the series with fairly low expectations but ended up loving it, saying:

A few commenters specifically singled out Katie Stevens and expressed interest in seeing her return to Hallmark projects in the future. One person wrote:

“I’ve also been a fan of Katie’s since she was on the Bold Type! I agree with what you said about her. I’d love to see her star in more Hallmark movies. Or, other series like this.”

Others felt the series deserved more recognition than it received.

The show’s time-travel storyline also earned praise. As many fans know, that’s a tricky concept to get right, but one viewer felt “Providence Falls” pulled it off remarkably well, explaining:

“Handling time travel well is really difficult. And it’s so smooth in this. Brilliant. I also love that what kicked it all off was the bureaucracy in heaven made a mistake.”

And, yep, it seems like the chemistry between Katie Stevens and Lachlan Quarmby left a lasting impression on a lot of viewers. One commenter praised both actors while highlighting what made their relationship so compelling, adding:

“I loved it! Something so different from the usual hallmark stuff! I hope they use Katie and Lachlan more they had so much chemistry! And I liked how they showed the sexual tension between Cora and Liam really well!”

Honestly, one of the most relatable comments came from the original poster, who later returned to the discussion and summed up what many fans seem to be feeling:

Could Hallmark Ever Bring ‘Providence Falls’ Back?

At the moment, there is no indication that the network is developing a fourth “Providence Falls” movie.

Still, let’s be real; Hallmark has surprised fans before.

The trilogy generated a passionate fanbase, the cast seems interested in returning, and the creative team has openly discussed future possibilities. While none of that guarantees another installment, it does show that interest in the series hasn’t disappeared.

For now, fans will have to settle for rewatching the original trilogy and hoping Hallmark eventually decides there’s more story left to tell.

Missed all the action the first time around? Luckily, all three parts of “Providence Falls” are currently streaming on Hallmark+.