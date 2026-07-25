What’s New on Apple TV This August

July is nearly over, and with August on the horizon, so too are an array of new programming offerings from Apple TV.

The streaming service has been upping its game of late, and this summer has been no exception.

Read on to find out what awaits in the weeks to come.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4

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It’s been a minute since fans last saw the titular soccer coach (played by Jason Sudeikis), with what was then intended to be the series finale debuting back in May 2023.

The beloved series is making a comeback, which begins with Ted Lasso back home in Kansas City until an intriguing offer lures him back to jolly old England.

“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” reads the logline. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.” Premiere: August 5

‘Women in Blue’ Season 2

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This acclaimed Spanish-language crime drama returns with Season 2, with María (Bárbara Mori), now promoted to lieutenant.

Per the logline, she’ll become “torn between the rules she’s sworn to uphold and a relentless pull toward the truth when the body of a student activist is discovered, and the Azules are pulled into an investigation that reaches back to the student massacre of 1968. Before they can make sense of what they’ve found, the body of a person connected to that brutal chapter of history is unearthed, sending shock waves through the department. Someone is delivering justice straight to the police’s door, and the Azules are the department’s last hope of stopping the killer. As María, Valentina (Natalia Téllez), Gabina (Amorita Rasgado) and Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) fight battles both inside and outside the precinct, buried truths rise to the surface and they’re forced to confront an uncomfortable question: in a system plagued with corruption, what is the cost of fighting for their ideals.” Premiere: August 12

‘The Dynasty: UConn Huskies’

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Fans of sports documentaries will find plenty to enjoy in what’s described as “a sweeping three-part documentary event chronicling the rise of the most dominant program in college basketball history. Featuring exclusive interviews with the 2025 National Championship team and legendary voices spanning generations of UConn basketball, the series explores the pursuit of excellence, the expectations that accompany sustained success, and the people who upheld that standard across generations. Through never-before-seen archival footage and intimate access, the series digs into the obsession, pressure, sacrifices and ruthless culture that transformed a basketball program into an unrivaled phenomenon.”

Per the logline, the series also “reflects on the legacy that built the program and offers a rare, inside look at the players carrying it forward through in-depth conversations with coaches, athletes, alumni, rivals and journalists across generations of UConn basketball, including KK Arnold, Auriemma, Sue Bird, Paige Bueckers, Jim Calhoun, Swin Cash, Chris Dailey, Mickie DeMoss, Jana El Alfy, Jamelle Elliott, Azzi Fudd, Jeff Goldberg, Sally Jenkins, Steve Kerr, Rebecca Lobo, Jackie MacMullan, Maya Moore, Alexa Philippou, Shea Ralph, Semeka Randall, Jennifer Rizzotti, Breanna Stewart, Sarah Strong, Diana Taurasi and Tamika Williams-Jeter.” Premiere: August 21

‘Stillwater’ Season 5

This delightful animated children’s show follows the adventures of Stillwater, “a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. The series centres on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable … Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.” Premiere: August 21

‘Dark Matter’ Season 2

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Adapted from one of the most acclaimed sci-fi novels of all time, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken.

“In season one, the series followed Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived,” the logline explains/

“Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again,” the logline continues. “As Jason’s obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela’s (Jennifer Connelly) growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, threatening to tear their fragile stability apart. Elsewhere, Amanda (Alice Braga) and Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. With Blair (Amanda Brugel) determined to stop him, Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) relentlessly chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world.” Premiere: August 28

Ending in August

‘Sugar‘: The second season of this Colin Farrell-starring noir detective drama wraps up on August 7.

‘Lucky’: Anya Taylor-Joy‘s high-octane heist thriller concludes its debut season on August 19.

Trying: This family comedy starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith ends its final season on August 26.