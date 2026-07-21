Jessica Chastain Terrifies in Trailer for New James Wan Produced Horror Film

When tackling horror, Jessica Chastain rarely stars as the monstrous villain. But in Rob Savage’s “Other Mommy,” the actor plays double duty as both a protagonist and the antagonist. Produced by none other than James Wan (“Saw,” “The Conjuring,” “Malignant”), the film adapts Josh Malerman’s 2024 novel, “Incidents Around the House,” with a script penned by Nathan Elston.

Savage broke out with 2020’s pandemic found footage/screenlife film, “Host,” in which all the actors created and filmed their own stunts while in quarantine. The viral success caught the attention of Blumhouse, who produced Savage’s follow-up, “Dashcam.” The filmmaker later directed “The Boogeyman,” starring Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina, for 20th Century Studios in 2023.

‘Other Mommy’ Trailer

Ursula (Chastain) tries her best to parent her growing daughter, Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark), but her work frequently tears her away from the family. In the official trailer, Bela sneaks a container of ice cream to have for lunch when her mother returns home unexpectedly and catches her. The scene slowly devolves from an idyllic afternoon into a nightmare as it becomes obvious Ursula isn’t Ursula at all. Instead, it’s an entity known as Other Mommy (also played by Chastain) that tricks Bela into letting her guard down.

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“Other Mommy” features plenty of body distortion, cracking bones and other bizarre body horror tricks. Chastain supplies both the endearing maternal qualities and the frightening madness required for the dual roles. It’s not a surprise, given her horror/thriller pedigree. She’s previously starred in “It Chapter 2,” “The Good Nurse” with Eddie Redmayne, “Crimson Peak” and Christopher Nolan’s 2014 science fiction film, “Interstellar.”

As the trailer suggests, Savage is keenly aware of what to show and how much and the best ways to build out the story from book to film. “Other Mommy” explores the horrors that come from the everyday “domestic space, making sandwiches at the breakfast nook, and suddenly you have this scene of absolute horror,” he told The AU Review. “It’s such an interesting juxtaposition. You normally expect things to happen in certain places at certain junctures in the movie, and in this movie – like the book – kind of upends that at every turn.”

“Other Mommy” hits theaters on October 9, 2026.

Jessica Chastain’s Love of Horror Runs Deep

It was William Friedkin’s 1973 horror film “The Exorcist” that shook her up the most and began her journey with the genre. As a teenager, she was struck by a very different kind of story. “I remember when I was in high school, I had Gothic friends and — oh, my God — we loved ‘Interview with a Vampire,’ Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt and all those costumes,” Chastain told Today in 2015 around the release of “Crimson Peak.”

Naturally, she also believes in ghosts. “It’s more fun to believe in ghosts than to not believe in ghosts,” she said. “Sometimes, the lights will turn on and off if I’m in London… and I always say, ‘Hey, OK, great, you’re here, I recognize you. I’m super tired, please let me sleep.'”