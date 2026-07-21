Chloe Fineman Breaks Silence After ‘Saturday Night Live’ Exit, Admits ‘It’s Hard’ to Leave

Viewers of “Saturday Night Live” were saddened to learn that longtime cast member Chloe Fineman had decided to leave the show after seven years.

Days after news of her exit, Netflix announced she’d joined the cast of “Myron Bolitar,” an upcoming series from acclaimed TV producer David E. Kelly adapted from the bestselling novels of Harlan Coben.

A Difficult Decision

Fineman broke her silence about her “SNL” exit when she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter during the premiere of her new movie, “The Dink.”

For Fineman, it felt like the timing was right to say goodbye.

“Seven years is kind of like the classic way [at ‘SNL’], and then like right as my contract was up, this amazing David E. Kelley opportunity came in like completely out of the blue,” she shared.

“I did a little chemistry read and it was off to the races; it just felt like a perfect time,” Fineman added.

A ‘Bittersweet’ Goodbye

Fineman continued by sharing how much the past seven years had meant to her, and how difficult her decision had been.

“I’m really proud of everything, but it’s hard,” she admitted.

“I’m genuinely really good friends with everybody, and I genuinely couldn’t love that job more,” Fineman continued.

“So it’s really bittersweet, but I’m gonna be in New York,” she pointed out. “I’m down the street. Maybe you’ll see me.”

‘I Fully Cried’

Fineman recalled that co-star Colin Jost had called her earlier that day, to wish her a happy birthday. “I fully cried,” she said.

In addition, she revealed that “everyone’s like really reaching out. It’s the sweetest show. It’s a hard show, but the people — it’s because of hours and everything. But like it really is a family, and I’ve been crying like sweet tears.”

Stretching Her Wings

Fineman, who’s become renowned for her uncanny ability to perform pitch-perfect impressions of celebrities ranging from Britney Spears to Timothée Chalamet, also expressed her excitement over her new role in “Myron Bolitar,” and the challenges it will bring.

In fact, she told THR she was anticipating the opportunity of “just stretching the TV wings and like who better than David E. Kelley?”

Meawhile, she confirmed that she would continue to watch her friends and former co-stars — but from the audience instead of the wings.

“And I’m really excited to like watch ‘SNL’ as an audience member [in person], which I’ve never done,” she explained.

An Anticipated Netflix Series

As Fineman noted, “Myron Bolitar” is the latest from producer David E. Kelley, who’s delivered a seemingly endless string of TV hits in recent years. These have included “Big Little Lies,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.” Earlier hits included “The Practice,” “Boston Legal,” “Boston Public” and “Ally McBeal.”

“Myron Bolitar” is also the latest Netflix collaboration with crime novelist Harlan Coben, with the streamer’s adaptations of his books garnering massive viewership.

“After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” explains the logline of the upcoming series, expected to arrive at some point in 2027.

