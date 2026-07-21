Lucy Hale Opens Up About Devastating Loss: ‘Our Last Conversation Was Beautiful’

Lucy Hale is opening up about suffering a huge loss in her life, revealing that her father passed away on July 17.

The former “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram to share a tribute to her late dad, Preston Hale.

He was 68 years old; the actress did not reveal what brought about his passing.

Sweet Family Moments

In her post, Hales shared several photos of her father, taken at various points throughout her life.

These included photos from her childhood, in addition to family videos.

Her late father is seen proudly posing with his tractors and his dogs, while one of the videos features him reluctantly sampling some green juice.

Other moments include her father hilariously wearing a set of dark hair extensions, and another in which his hair has been dyed purple.

Her Father’s Passing Was Sudden

“I can’t believe I’m writing this, but my sweet daddy suddenly passed away on Friday,” Hale wrote in her emotional caption to those photos.

“My dad was mind-numbingly funny, sensitive, and deeply kind. He adored his family, my step sisters, all his grandbabies, his dogs (and mine), his lifelong friends, and my stepmom, Stacy — the love of his life,” Hale continued.

She also referenced his farming career in his hometown of Milan, Tennesse, revealing he was “so proud” of what he did.

“A true Southern man with a genuine soul and a love for fishing, hunting, golfing, and farming,” she continued. “I will miss buying him Bass Pro Shop gift cards.”

Their Final Conversation Was ‘Perfect’

Hale goes on to recall the last time that she and her father spoke.

“And he unconditionally loved me and my sister,” she wrote.

“He never judged. Our relationship took on many forms over the years, and through it all was a deep soul bond. Our last conversation was beautiful. The last time I saw him was beautiful. Our last phone call was perfect,” Hale reflected.

A Heavenly ‘Parting Gift’

Hale also revealed that her sister, Maggie, had been visiting her in Los Angeles, and was right next to her when she received the call notifying her that their father had passed.

“That’s something only God and my dad could have orchestrated,” she wrote of learning the sad news while with her sister.

“I can’t imagine receiving that call alone or walking through these first surreal days by myself. I got to be with my sister. He knew I needed her. Thank you, Daddy, for that parting gift,” she added.

Saying Goodbye to a ‘Legend’

Hale continued by sharing that her faith was holding her steady during such a difficult time.

“My spirituality and my beliefs are bringing me comfort right now. I know my dad isn’t gone — he’s simply taken a different form. I’ll look for him everywhere, and I know without a doubt that he’ll stay with us. He’ll keep surprising us, sending little signs, and somehow still making us belly laugh,” she added.

“You are a legend, Daddy. Thank you for the lessons, the memories, the unconditional love, and for being the exact father I needed in this life. I’ll love you in this lifetime and all the others,” she wrote.

Hale concluded by asking her father to “watch over us” before seeking prayers for her stepmother “as she navigates this incredibly difficult time.”

Hale’s Friends Offered Their Support

Several of Hale’s celebrity friends reached out by sharing their sympathy via comments to her post.

“Sending u so much love,” wrote Demi Lovato.

“I love you hunny,” wrote her “Pretty Little Liars” co-star Ashley Benson, while Jennifer Love Hewitt added, “So sorry for your loss.”

Others who offered their condolences included Janel Parrish, Meghan Trainor, Lily Collins, Jenna Dewan and Rachel Bilson.