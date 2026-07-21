Travis Kelce Shows Off Wedding Ring As Trainers Hint At Final Season with the Chiefs: ‘Last Dance’

A source close to Travis Kelce is indicating that the Kansas City Chiefs star is preparing to bring his successful NFL career to a conclusion.

That information comes from someone very close to the newlywed, who has been at the center of countless headlines in recent weeks regarding his wedding to Taylor Swift on July 3.

‘Last Dance’ for Kelce

Cris Carter, an NFL Hall of Famer who currently serves as Director of Player Development for FAU [Florida Atlantic University] Football, shared a photo via Instagram, in which he’s seen posing with Kelce and some others.

In that photo, Kelce’s arm is around Carter’s shoulder, giving sharp-eyed viewers a look at the wedding ring that now adorns his left hand.

In Carter’s caption, he shares a cryptic message about Kelce’s future.

The message gave insight into his history working with the football player, plus what might be next for him.



“Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the 🐐 is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF,” Carter wrote, hinting that Kelce will announce his retirement after the upcoming NFL season, which would be his 14th. The reference to Canton is pointing to the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Kelce certainly seeming to be a shoo-in after the success he’s experienced with the Chiefs.

Farewell Season?

Carter has worked closely with Kelce’s longtime trainer Andrew Spruill and Johnny Olsen, who’s also trained Kelce.

The latter also hinted that Kelce would be calling it quits after the end of the forthcoming NFL season.

Taking to Instagram, Olsen — owner of Johnny O’s Gym in Boca Raton — shared a photo of himself posing with Kelce.

“Some relationships in this business go beyond just training — Travis Kelce is one of them. He’s been coming into Johnny O’s for years, working closely with Andrew Spruill, and in that time he’s become so much more than a client — he’s a true friend, and his loyalty has meant more to this business than words can say,” he wrote in the caption.

“Travis, thank you for your loyalty, your friendship, and for showing up year after year,” he continued. “Andrew and all of us at Johnny O’s are behind you all the way this season. Go get it, and we will be seeing you in five years wearing a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

What’s Next for Travis Kelce?

At the moment, the newly married Kelce is still basking in the afterglow of the fairytale wedding.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs await, and he was spotted heading to training camp.

AOL recently reported that he arrived in Florida on July 16 to attend the Chiefs’ training camp, less than two weeks after the wedding.

Earlier Retirement Rumors

This isn’t the first time that rumors of retirement have surrounded Kelce.

During a March appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Kelce shut down reports that he’d be packing it in when he confirmed he’d be returning to the Chiefs for a 14th season.

“Let’s go! Making another run at it, baby,” Kelce said during that appearance.





