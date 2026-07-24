Robert Irwin Sends His Beloved Sister Bindi a Heartfelt 28th Birthday Wish — ‘The Coolest Older Sister on Earth’

Australian star Robert Irwin has sent his famous and beloved older sister, Bindi Irwin, a heartfelt Happy Birthday wish as she turns 28.

Conservationist, “Dancing with the Stars” winner, and the host of the new “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” Robert, 22, is extremely close to his family — not least since the tragic passing of their beloved father, Steve Irwin, when he was just 44 back in 2006.

Bindi — herself a conservationist, actress, television personality, and “Dancing with the Stars” winner — was born on July 24, 1998, in Buderim, Queensland (per Famous Birthdays).

Robert took to social media to send his sibling a lovely message.

Robert Irwin Tells Bindi Irwin ‘Love You!’

Robert Irwin posted his heartfelt birthday message for his sister, Bindi Irwin, on his Instagram account, sharing it with his 9.6 million followers.

The post includes a carousel of seven gorgeous photographs. All seven images include Robert and Bindi. In some of them, they’re joined by the likes of their mother Terri Irwin, their late father Steve Irwin, and “Dancing with the Stars” professional Derek Hough, with whom Bindi won season 21 of the show back in 2015.

Robert’s caption on his post reads, “Happy birthday @bindisueirwin. You’re someone who I can always count on for advice and a laugh, I have always looked up to you and I’m so grateful that I’ve got the coolest older sister on earth. Love you!”

Bindi replied by commenting, “Thank you!! Love you so much and always cheering for you.”

The comments section of the post is also teeming with birthday wishes for Bindi from Robert’s fans and followers.

Robert’s Followers Wish Bindi a Happy Birthday

Getty Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin with their mom, Terri Irwin (L).

Robert Irwin’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of his post to send their own birthday messages to Bindi Irwin.

Mark Ballas’ mother and “Strictly Come Dancing” judge Shirley Ballas commented, “Happy birthday @bindisueirwin.”

One of Robert Irwin’s followers wrote, “@bindisueirwin wishing you the most magical moments in your year ahead! Happy birthday!!! 🎂 ❤️”

Another of Irwin’s followers said, “Happy birthday to my mirrorball legend 😭🪩.”

Someone else wrote, “Happy Birthday to your very cool big sister, Bindi 🥳💕.”

“How did I not know I shared a birthday with someone this awesome,” questioned one Instagram user.

Another individual proclaimed, “💚 You and Bindi have both inspired me so much. Thank you for showing me that every animal matters and that even kids can help protect wildlife. I hope one day I can meet you both again. Have the most wonderful birthday! 🐨🌿🎉”

Finally, somebody else commented, “A Blessed Happy Birthday Bindi @bindisueirwin and for having the best ever Brother as well @robertirwinphotography & Mum too @terriirwincrikey.”

Bindi Irwin currently serves as the chief executive officer of Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland. She is also the mother to five-year-old daughter Grace, whom she shares with her conservationist husband Chandler Powell (per People). She regularly posts updates related to her family and her work on her Instagram account for her six million followers.

We’d like to send our most sincere Happy Birthday wishes to Bindi Irwin as she turns 28. We hope she has the most amazing day celebrating with her nearest and dearest.