Robert Irwin Reveals Whether or Not He Would Consider Presenting ‘I’m a Celebrity’ Without His Co-Host

Australian star Robert Irwin has been discussing whether or not he would consider hosting the Aussie version of “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” solo.

The conservationist, “Dancing with the Stars” winner, and the host of the new “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” hosted the reality television series from 2024 until 2026 alongside comedian and actress Julia Morris.

Irwin, 22, and Morris, 57, enjoyed fantastic chemistry and camaraderie on the show. Sadly, Network 10 pulled it from the air in 2026. However, Seven Network have acquired the rights to it, and it will return on the channel in 2027.

Earlier this week, Morris spoke to TV Week and confirmed she has given Irwin her blessing to host the show without her. Morris told the publication, “I rang him when it all went down and said: ‘I know you don’t need it but, if the show went somewhere else with someone different, I’m aware I’m not everyone’s cup of tea. Your message [of conservation] is more important than my ego so, please, go forth.'”

Irwin has now spoken up about whether or not he’d be prepared to host the show without Morris.

Robert Irwin Says ‘You Can’t Have One Without the Other’ Re: Julia Morris

Getty Robert Irwin and Julia Morris.

A typically humble Robert Irwin has flat-out rejected the idea that he could host “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” without his former co-host Julia Morris.

Speaking candidly to TV Week, Irwin said of the possibility, “Honestly, my experience with ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is really defined by Julia.”

He continued, “It’s probably the biggest reason I decided to do it and it was my favourite part of the experience. To me, ‘I’m a Celeb’ and Julia Morris are synonymous. You can’t have one without the other.”

So that’s that. Robert Irwin would not return to “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” without Julia Morris.

It now remains to be seen who Seven Network will recruit to step into the popular duo’s shoes. One thing’s for certain: They’re big shoes to fill.

Irwin has, however, been getting excited about another hosting gig he’ll be taking on next month.

Irwin Is Hosting the 66th Annual Logie Awards

Robert Irwin will host the 66th Annual TV Week Logie Awards ceremony this year. The event will take place on August 16 at The Star in Sydney, New South Wales.

He recently took to his Instagram account to share his excitement about the gig with his 9.6 million followers.

The post includes a video with Irwin wearing a tuxedo. He’s about to shoot the promotional material for the upcoming event. He explains it to his fans in the United States as “our version of the Emmys.”

Irwin’s caption on his post reads, “Australia! I’m honoured to be your host for the 2026 Logie Awards! See you August 16 ⭐️ and go vote for my mate @ladyjuliamorris!”

Morris is up for two awards — both of which see her going up against Irwin. The two awards in question are the Most Popular Personality on Australian Television and the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter. The fact Irwin is asking people to vote for Morris, despite being in the same categories, is testament to his kindness and his fondness of her.

Robert Irwin hosts “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” every Monday evening on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The next episode will air on Monday, July 27.