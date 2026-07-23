Rick Devens’ Wife Becca Shares Why She’s ‘Really Good’ Watching His ‘Big Brother 28’ Game

Watching a loved one compete on reality television can be stressful, but Becca Devens says she’s having a surprisingly good time following husband Rick Devens‘ journey on “Big Brother 28.”

During an appearance on Rob Has a Podcast (RHAP) with Rob Cesternino and Taran Armstrong, Becca addressed fan concern over how she’s handling Rick’s time in the house, explaining that she’s enjoying every moment of the season while cheering him on from home.

Becca Says She’s Enjoying Watching Rick Play

Although some fans have worried about how she’s coping with Rick’s absence, Becca made it clear she’s doing just fine.

“I’m doing so good,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people are worried about me right now… I’m good. I’m really good… Whatever Rick does is totally entertaining to me and I’m enjoying it.”

She explained that watching “Big Brother” has actually been easier than experiencing Rick’s previous runs on “Survivor.” Unlike Survivor, live feeds and daily updates allow her to keep up with the game in real time, making the experience less stressful.

“This has been so much more fun,” she said, adding that following spoilers has helped her avoid the anxiety of not knowing what happens next.

She Wasn’t Surprised by Rick’s Gameplay

Becca admitted she was initially surprised to hear Rick won the first Head of Household competition, but after watching how everything unfolded, his strategy made perfect sense to her.

She explained that Rick always wants to play to win while still making the game entertaining.

“He’s Rick and he wants to have fun doing it,” she said. “I can’t be boring… I need to do something because that’s what I do. That’s why people like to watch him.”

While she acknowledged she doesn’t consider herself a Big Brother strategist, Becca said she believes Rick carefully listens to every houseguest before making decisions and enjoys creating memorable moments for viewers.

Rick’s Heart Is Bigger Than His Game

One quality Becca believes viewers may overlook is how deeply Rick cares about the people he’s plays with.

She said Rick understands the emotional toll reality television can have on contestants because he’s experienced it himself. As a result, she believes he genuinely wants to support the other players, even while competing against them.

“If you’re his person, he will be loyal to you to his detriment,” Becca said.

She also predicted Rick would be there for every member of the cast after the season ends.

“There’s not a single person on the cast that I think Rick would not answer the phone if they called and talk them through some stuff.”

For Becca, that’s the version of Rick viewers know at home, a competitor who loves putting on a show while never losing sight of the people around him.