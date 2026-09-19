Rylee Arnold Finally Breaks Her Silence Over ‘The Next Pro’ Drama With AJ Pritchard With Class-Act Response

“Dancing With the Stars” is back for another season and Rylee Arnold is ready to compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

This summer, producers held a spin-off competition dedicated to finding the next pro dancer. Rylee and several other DWTS alums appeared on “The Next Pro” to mentor the competitors. However, Rylee and contestant AJ Pritchard didn’t seem to hit it off during rehearsals.

As the show aired on television, AJ’s fiancée, Zara Zoffany, wrote incredibly unkind things about Rylee Arnold. Zoffany accused the 21-year-old of injuring AJ in the rehearsal studio and questioned her abilities as a pro.

After weeks of silence, Rylee is sharing her honest thoughts on the matter.

Rylee Arnold Wishes AJ Pritchard Well After ‘The Next Pro’

Play

In the immediate aftermath of “The Next Pro” drama, fans rallied around Rylee Arnold. However, both she and AJ Pritchard maintained their silence.

DWTS pro Ezra Sosa penned a lengthy response, fiercely defending his friend. Now, the 21-year-old is finally breaking her silence.

“Honestly, comments like that, I feel like I’ve gotten used to getting sometimes and it is really hard to see something like that,” Rylee shared during her appearance on “Search Bar” by It Girl.

“But at the same time, I’ve grown so much respect for my fans and people that love and support me,” she added. “It’s been so nice to see the people that have backed me up and I honestly just wish everyone the best. I understand backing up your loved ones and I totally get that so I just hope all is well and all is good.”

However, it doesn’t appear that AJ Pritchard reached out after the online debacle.

“Honestly, the last time we spoke was when I was there for the dance and we ended it on good terms and I think I did a good job with his dance,” Rylee admitted regarding the last time they spoke.

The Dancer Presses Onward After ‘The Next Pro’

Despite the summer drama, Rylee Arnold is holding her head high and moving forward. She and her celebrity partner, comedian Connor Wood, are working hard in the rehearsal room.

The pair seem to have a remarkable friendship. He even brought her to tears when he surprised her with an incredibly thoughtful gift.

Rylee Arnold was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a teenager. Since then, she’s completely idolized Nick Jonas, who also lives with the condition. During rehearsals, Connor Wood told Rylee that someone had a special message for her. He opened a video revealing Nick Jonas giving the pair a special shout-out.

“You guys I’m unwell!!! He genuinely was such a pivotal part of my type 1 diagnosis!!! 🥹 @fibula you are the best!!!” the dancer captioned the video, gushing over her partner.

DWTS fans are delighted to see Rylee Arnold partnered with someone who cares for her so sincerely.

During “Viral Night,” the duo will perform the Tango to “12 to 12” by Sombr. The new episode begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, on ABC.