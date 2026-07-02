Shemar Moore’s ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Finds a Home

Shemar Moore‘s “S.W.A.T.” is the television show that refuses to die. Cancelled no less than three times, the new spinoff, “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” has been picked up by the STARZ network, home to such hits as “Outlander” and the “Power” franchise.

Shemar Moore Fought Hard to Bring ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ to the Screen

The journey from “S.W.A.T.” to “S.W.A.T. Exiles” has been unusual. “S.W.A.T.” was first cancelled in 2023 after six seasons, until CBS decided to reverse course and renew the show for one more seson after a tsunami of fan support.

Then, in 2024 CBS announced that the seventh season would be the last, only upend that decision and renew “S.W.A.T” for an eighth season. The series was cancelled again in 2025, this time for good — or so it seemed.

In May 2025, shortly after “S.W.A.T” was cancelled, Sony Pictures Television — the studio that produced the series — announced it had enough faith in the series’ ongoing popularity to greenlight a spinoff, “S.W.A.T. Exiles.”

That announcement confirmed that Moore would return — but the rest of the cast would not. Instead, His character — Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) Division — would be surrounded by a new group of police officers played by different actors.

However, there was uncertainty over where the show would land. Sony had been shopping the show around to various networks and streaming services in order to find a home, with STARZ finally landing the series.

The Saga Continues in ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’

The new series will see Moore reprising his role, while situating the character in unfamiliar terrain.

“After stepping away from leading the 20-David Squad, Hondo is pulled back into action to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested and unpredictable young recruits,” notes the logline. “Bridging a generational divide, Hondo must navigate clashing personalities and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

Here’s Who’s Starring in ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’

Moore has built up a mighty fanbase, not just from “S.W.A.T.” but also from his numerous seasons on “Criminal Minds,” and, before that, his long-running role on soap opera “The Young and the Restless.”

In addition to Moore, “S.W.A.T. Exiles”also stars Ronen Rubenstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Dead of Summer”) as Jude, Freddy Miyares (“When They See Us,” “The L Word: Generation Q”) as Ethan, Zyra Gorecki (“La Brea”) as Cassidy, Adain Bradley (“Industry,” “All American”) as Malik and Lucy Barrett (Deep Water, “Charmed”) as Sammy.

‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ is a ‘Thrilling New Chapter in the Franchise’

“’S.W.A.T. Exiles’ engages a deeply passionate fanbase that aligns strongly with our audience,” said Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Networks, about the network’s latest acquisition.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Sony to be the first place U.S. fans can experience this thrilling new chaper in the franchise,” Hoffman added.

“S.W.A.T. Exiles is coming in hot!” added Moore. “I couldn’t be more excited that STARZ is bringing this next chapter to audiences in the U.S. A huge thank you to Sony Pictures Television for believing in this franchise and continuing to invest in what we’ve built together. What makes this moment even more special is that we’re reaching audiences in all major territories worldwide. Fans everywhere will get to experience this epic new ride together.”

When Will ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Premiere?

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” is set to premiere on Friday, September 25 on STARZ.

According to the network, new episodes will stream each week on on Fridays, via the STARZ app, as well as on the network’s streaming and on-demand platforms.