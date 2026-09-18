Kaity Biggar Reveals Major Career Change As She Shares baby Plans With Zach Shallcross

Kaity Biggar is making a major change to the career she returned to after “The Bachelor.” After years of working in hospitals, the reality star says she is preparing to step away from bedside nursing.

The decision comes after Biggar previously admitted that the demanding job was no longer making her as happy as it once did. She still plans to remain a nurse, but appears ready to explore a different side of the profession.

At the same time, life with Zach Shallcross is moving into another exciting chapter. The married couple has been open about wanting children. Biggar has now shared another update on when they might start growing their family.

Kaity Biggar Says She’s Saying Goodbye To Bedside Nursing

Biggar addressed her career during a recent Instagram Q&A after a follower asked why she had not been posting “nursing stuff anymore.” She revealed that her absence was connected to a bigger decision about what she wants professionally.

The former “Bachelor” contestant explained that her VisaScreen expired back in May, making her ineligible to work until she receives her green card. Although she could have filed paperwork to keep working, she decided against it. “Yes, I could’ve filed the paperwork to continue working,” she shared. “But I was honestly okay with taking a little break.”

She added that she is using the time before her green card interview to figure out her next move. At the end of her reply, she revealed that she is “saying goodbye to bedside nursing.” However, the former “Bachelor” contestant made it clear that she still intends to use her nursing degree.

Biggar worked as a nurse before appearing on Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor.” After the show, she returned to hospital work and regularly shared glimpses of the demanding job with her followers. The occupation also became a significant part of her online presence. She frequently spoke candidly about long shifts, exhaustion, and the emotional side of caring for patients.

Last year, she described nursing as both “beautiful” and “brutal.” She recalled spending hours on her feet, sometimes barely having time to eat. Biggar also said she would occasionally cry in her car after particularly difficult shifts.

The ‘Bachelor’ Star Previously Admitted She Wasn’t As Happy

Biggar’s decision may not come as a complete surprise to fans who have followed her career updates. Earlier this year, she admitted that the negative parts of bedside nursing had started outweighing the things she enjoyed about it.

“Full transparency, it’s a hard job,” Biggar said at the time. She pointed to 13-hour shifts, understaffing, early mornings, and the physical and emotional demands of hospital work.

The reality star admitted that she no longer felt the same excitement about going to work. “I used to love going into work but I’ll be honest, I’m not as happy as I once was,” she shared.

Biggar previously considered moving into postpartum nursing as she and Shallcross prepared for the next stage of their lives. In 2025, she said that she thought the specialty could also be useful as they looked ahead to eventually having children.

Kaity Biggar And Zach Shallcross Are Looking Ahead To Kids

A career change is not the only major decision on Biggar’s mind. During her latest Q&A, she also addressed her future with Shallcross and their plans for eventual parenthood.

According to Biggar, the couple is excited about starting a family, although they are not rushing into it. “We are so excited,” she said. “Just have some other bucket list stuff to knock off before we start trying.”

Family planning has been a recurring topic for the couple since their wedding. In September 2025, Biggar revealed that they hoped to start trying for a baby the following year. However, she added that they wanted some time to enjoy married life and their new home first.

A few months later, she said they were hoping to start their family soon, but wanted to make sure her health was “100%” first. She and Shallcross have also previously discussed wanting two children.

The couple met during season 27 of “The Bachelor,” which ended with him proposing to her. They later married in an intimate ceremony in May 2025 before celebrating with family and friends several months later.