Millie Bobby Brown Shares Adorable First Glimpse of Her New Baby Boy

British actress and film producer Millie Bobby Brown has shared a single adorable image that provides her fans with a small glimpse of her new baby boy.

Brown, 22, only just welcomed baby number two with her husband of two-and-a-half years, the American model and actor Jake Bongiovi, 24, who is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. Per People, they have adopted a little boy, although no additional information is available about the adoption or the child at the present time.

The couple already have one adoptive daughter, whom they brought into their lives back in September of 2025. Although very little is also known about her (including there being no official announcement regarding the little girl’s name), Brown has started to share occasional pictures of the child on family outings.

As for her new adoptive son, Brown has been equally private with the first glimpse of the little one on her social media.

Millie Bobby Brown Posted a Snap of Her Little Boy’s Hands

Millie Bobby Brown shared the glimpse of her new baby boy with the 70.6 million followers on her Instagram account. She also tagged husband Jake Bongiovi’s Instagram account, so his 1.9 million followers could see it, as well.

The post includes a single photograph. In the snap, taken on a check pattern bedsheet, we can see both of the little boy’s tiny hands. Brown and Bongiovi have one hand each in the picture. Their son is adorably grabbing one of Bongiovi’s fingers, while Brown is wearing a bejeweled ring that says “Mom” on her middle finger.

Brown’s sweet caption on her post simply reads, “hi little guy!”

The iconic 1988 Guns N’ Roses track “Sweet Child o’ Mine” appropriately plays over the post.

Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi.

In what was probably a highly sensible movie, Millie Bobby Brown disabled comments on the her Instagram post showing her new baby boy’s little hands.

The star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Enola Holmes” knows all too well what internet users can be like. Preventing anyone from commenting removes the possibility of questioning, speculation, and inevitable unwarranted criticism from people with an unfortunate tendency for that kind of behavior.

At the time of writing, however, the post has already exceeded a whopping three million likes (including from the likes of Sir David Beckham).

In addition to now being a mom of two, Millie Bobby Brown will be keeping herself busy professionally in the coming months. Having already starred in “Enola Holmes 3” this year, she has a number of confirmed projects in the pipeline.

On television, those projects include the drama fantasy horror series “Prism” and an untitled spy series alongside her “Stranger Things” co-star David Harbor for Netflix. Movie-wise, she will appear in the drama film “The Thing About Jellyfish,” the drama thriller “The Girls I’ve Been,” the rom-com “Just Picture It,” and the wartime flick “Nineteen Steps” (although the latter is still merely a rumor).

We wish Brown and Jake Bongiovi all the best as they embark on their new venture as parents of both a girl and a boy. We also wish them well with their careers and look forward to seeing them doing their things professionally again in the near future.

Millie Bobby Brown’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.