New Details Emerge About Dakota Johnson and MGK’s Night at Taylor Swift’s Home

Dakota Johnson and MGK’s September 11 outing in New York was not just another outing. The pair had already sparked dating rumors before an unnamed source told Us Weekly that the night was their first official date, and it may not have happened without a favor from Taylor Swift.

According to the source, Johnson and MGK “hit it off and wanted some privacy,” which is why Johnson reportedly asked Swift if she and MGK could use the singer’s Tribeca apartment while Swift was away.

According to the Us Weekly source, Swift informed Johnson she was not home and that the pair were welcome to use her place. The source added that Swift apparently lets close friends use her apartment when she’s away.

After visiting Swift’s building, Johnson and MGK reportedly headed to the actress’ hotel and later had dinner at New York restaurant Estela.

Dakota Johnson and MGK’s Connection Started Earlier

Dakota Johnson at The 2026 TIME100 Gala held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Although Us Weekly’s source characterized the September 11 outing as their first official date, the connection apparently goes back further. According to PEOPLE, the pair had met before this year. However, a source said it was at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July that they “hit it off.”

Johnson and MGK had also both attended Vogue World: Hollywood in October 2025, although there is no indication that the two interacted at the event.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 25: Singer, rapper, songwriter MGK attends Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A source close to MGK told PEOPLE that he and Johnson “started off as friends and were texting often,” before eventually “spending more time together.”

Another insider described their arrangement as “super casual,” saying they had been “hanging out for a bit.” Meanwhile, the source close to MGK characterized both stars as “smitten” and claimed the rapper has told friends Johnson is “amazing.”

Despite what seems like a growing fondness for each other, neither of the two has put a label on the relationship, with PEOPLE’s source saying they are seeing where their time together takes them.

Taylor Swift Has Become Part of Their Unexpected Story

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Swift has become an interesting connection in the story developing between MGK and Johnson. PEOPLE’s source said the pair “hit it off” at her wedding to Travis Kelce in July, while Us Weekly’s source now claims she later provided them with a private place for their reported first official date.

Johnson and Swift have been friends for years, and the “official first date” report adds new context to the recent sightings that sparked speculation about Johnson and MGK. The pair were spotted arriving at Swift’s Tribeca building before later leaving and continuing their night elsewhere.

As things stand, the relationship remains without a label, at least as far as the public is concerned. Before MGK, Johnson was involved with musician Role Model, with news of their split emerging in August. Meanwhile, MGK was previously engaged to Megan Fox, whom he split from in November 2024. The former couple shares a daughter.

For now, neither Johnson nor MGK has commented directly on the nature of their relationship, but reports from PEOPLE and Us Weekly suggest their connection has gradually developed from friendship into something more romantic. Whether it eventually becomes an official relationship remains up to Johnson and MGK.