Travis Kelce Confirms What He Wore for His Wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is giving fans a new glimpse into the wedding look he wore when he married Taylor Swift, revealing that his outfit included a very tall white top hat.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, discussed the never-before-seen look during a sit-down interview with ESPN’s Chris Berman alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of the team’s first game of the season.

Kelce Wore a White Hat

Berman asked Kelce about reports that he wore a distinctive hat during his wedding to Swift at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3.

The star-studded celebration reportedly brought approximately 1,000 guests together for the couple’s milestone night.

“Didn’t you have some big, tall white top hat?” Berman asked.

“Oh yeah! I had the full gamut man. It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was, you know, more than I could have every dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up and the amount of love that was in the air,” Kelce replied.

“It’s been unbelievable,” he added.

Kelce did not reveal every detail of his wedding attire, but his confirmation of the top hat gives fans another piece of information about the closely guarded celebration.

The wedding was kept under tight wraps, with guests reportedly having their phones secured in glass cases to protect the couple’s privacy.

Mahomes, who attended the wedding with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, also reflected on the special evening.

“I was super excited to see him, to see Taylor, come together. You saw with the people around them. They’re two special people… One of the best nights of all time, I think, for anybody,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs quarterback also opened up about getting to enjoy the celebration with his teammate, joking about his own experience on the dance floor.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun,” he recalled. “I did a little dancing. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

Fans Are Still Waiting on Photos

While Kelce has now confirmed one detail of his wedding outfit, fans still have not seen the complete look.

No official photographs from the wedding have been released, leaving much of the couple’s attire and celebration to the imagination.

Swift’s wedding dress was previously described after her representative confirmed that she wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson. The dress reportedly featured a long veil and train.

A source told PEOPLE that the gown was “perfectly Taylor.”

“She looked so beautiful. It didn’t stray from her style,” the source said.

Swift and Kelce’s wedding was described as a fairy-tale celebration, but the couple has kept details of the day largely private. The lack of photos has only fueled interest in what the newlyweds wore and how they celebrated with their famous guests.

For now, Kelce’s white top hat is one of the few confirmed details about his wedding-day fashion.

His comments also made clear that, beyond the outfits and celebrity guest list, the night itself remains one he considers especially meaningful.