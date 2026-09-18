Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Embrace the Spotlight in Red Carpet Appearance With Their 94-Year-Old Grandma

Matthew McConaughey’s children made another red carpet appearance on Thursday, September 17, when they accompanied the actor and his gorgeous wife, Camila Alves, to the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV series “Brothers.”

Matthew McConaughey Makes Red Carpet Appearance With His Kids

Getty Levi Alves McConaughey, Vida Alves McConaughey, Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey attend the “Brothers” premiere.

The family looked so beautiful as they posed for photos. On the red carpet, McConaughey wore a dark brown suit with a light blue open-collar shirt. He also wore sunglasses. Alves looked beautiful in a long white dress. She wore her hair down and kept her makeup natural for a glamorous finish. Accessories were kept to a minimum, but Alves opted for statement earrings: silver hoops.

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Their son, Levi, wore a black suit and an open-collar black shirt, and their daughter, Vida, wore a black lace dress with beaded detailing. She styled her hair in a messy updo and accessorized with silver drop earrings for a striking finish.

McConaughey and Alves also have a third child, their youngest son, Livingston, who was not there. Livingstone was born on December 28, 2012. He is four years younger than his brother, Levi, who was born on July 7, 2008, and Vida was born on January 3, 2010.

How Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Raise Their Children

Getty Matthew McConaughey and his family with his mother “Kay” McConaughey

McConaughey and Alves raise their children out of the spotlight on a ranch near Austin, Texas. In an interview on Today, the “Mud” actor discussed what living in Texas meant to him. “This has always been home,” he said, Southern Living reports. “This is where I have a great relationship with time—meaning, sixty seconds feels like a minute. My family’s here. My mom’s here. She’s 92. I’ve got brothers in Houston; I’ve got brothers in Midland. Our family unit is here. We have resources and a backbone of security here. I wanted [my kids] to have what I grew up around.”

More recently, his family has made more public appearances, giving fans a rare glimpse into their lives. In 2020, Alves gave an interview to People, in which she discussed how she hopes her children continue to be kind.

“[I hope] that they never lose their kindness and they never lose their value for others,” she said. “Everything that we got going on now, everything we got going on in the world and all this craziness that we have, if we can raise kids that have kindness in their heart and understand the value of other people, I think that we can lose all the craziness that we have around us right now.”

Alves, who is a model and designer, also spoke about her approach to parenting. “I am a strict parent that also has fun. A combination of both. I think it’s very important to teach kids manners, respect others,” she said. “I can get very, very silly, and I think that if you set the basis, then you can go and be free and have fun and go crazy, but they’re always going to remember that base core value that you taught them.”