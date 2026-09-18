Ashley Williams & B.J. Britt Have Strong Opinions About Competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

When it comes to famous figures that you’ll recognize from the Hallmark Channel, and their connections to “Dancing With the Stars,” you may be aware of the fact that Jonathan Bennett has already appeared on the show. As for Andrew Walker, he would totally be willing to compete — and his shirtless dance party performance may prove that he has what it takes.

Beyond that, both B.J. Britt and Ashley Williams have talked about the possibility of competing on the show, and they happen to have rather strong opinions.

Britt & Williams Have Reasons to Avoid ‘DWTS’

Getty B.J. Britt and Ashley Williams

When multiple Hallmark stars got together on Sunday, September 13, at the Dance Party to End ALZ event to support the Alzheimer’s Association, Britt opened up to Just Jared about if he would be willing to tackle “Dancing With the Stars.”

Britt, who is also known as Antoine “Trip” Triplett on Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” wasn’t exactly keen on the idea. Frankly, it became clear that the possibility didn’t appeal to him at all when he replied to a question about the potential gig by saying, “What?! Of course… not.”

Britt also offered a reason for not wanting to take the “DWTS” stage, admitting, “I cannot dance to save my life.”

At the same time, Bennett chimed in with his thoughts on his “Groomsmen” trilogy co-star’s ability, telling Just Jared, “B.J. doesn’t realize how good he is. He has to get out of his own way.”

Perhaps the same can be said for Williams, who is another Hallmark star who isn’t interested in popping on some dance gear to appear on “DWTS.” She told Just Jared, “I would never audition for ‘Dancing With the Stars.'”

She also revealed why she won’t be seen competing on the show, saying, “I’m not a great contestant in general. I was offered to go on the ‘Weakest Link’ and I said to my husband, ‘They want me to do the Weakest Link.’ And he goes, ‘You can’t do that.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And he goes, ‘Because you are the weakest link.’ And I was like, ‘You’re absolutely right.’ He’s like, ‘And it would be funny that night and the next day you’d get sad.’ Totally!”

Who Is Appearing on ‘Celebrity Weakest Link’ this Season?

Although we won’t be seeing Williams on a competive show any time soon, you will be able to see other stars showing off their trivia skills on the second season of “Celebrity Weakest Link,” which premieres September. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox and the next day on Hulu.

Host Jane Lynch leads the fun, while “eight of reality TV’s most famous — and infamous — personalities … will be doing battle” during the “Reality Villians” episode, according to Entertainment Weekly. Those famous figures include Richard Hatch, Omarosa, Tiffany Pollard, Bob the Drag Queen, Tom Sandoval, Monica Garcia, Big Ed and Christine Quinn.

The “World Champions” episode will feature Shawn Johnson, Lolo Jones, Johnny Weir, Nancy Kerrigan, Ryan Lochte, Jackie Joyner Kersee, Elana Meyers Taylor and Breezy Johnson, Us Weekly notes, while “‘90s Night” will see Mario Cantone, Zac Hanson, Jasmine Guy, Jonathan Lipnicki, Sisqo, Kel Mitchell, Daphne Zuniga and Stephen Baldwin compete.

Fans can also prepare themselves for the “Baywatch Reunion” episode with Kelly Packard, Nicole Eggert, Michael Bergin, Alexandra Paul, Traci Bingham, David Chokachi, Gregory Alan Williams and Gena Lee Nolin, as well as the “Next Generation” installment with celeb’s grown kids, such as Joseph Baena, Corinne Foxx, Prince Jackson, Melissa Rivers, Hailie Jade Scott, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Brielle Biermann and Cori Broadus.

“Ladies Who Laugh” will include Nicole Byer, Heather McMahan, Zarna Garg, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ms. Pat, Sasheer Zamata, Judy Gold and Mary Lynn Rajskub, and the “8 More Degrees” episode will see Jane Yvette Nicole Brown, Kate Flannery and Billy Gardell along with Loni Love, Kevin McHale, Melissa Peterman, Paul Scheer and Scott Wolf.

Finally, Tiki Barber, Brandi Chastain, Michael Irvin, Jonathan Papelbon, Jalen Rose, Nick Swisher, Sheryl Swoopes and Nick Young will all pop up on the “Ballers” edition, while Linda Blair, Kimberly J. Brown, Kane Hodder, Heather Langenkamp, Heather Matarazzo, Cassandra Peterson, Mekhi Phifer and Mena Suvari are the stars that will appear on the “Fright Night” episode, and RGIII & Grete Griffin, Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon, Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker, Alexa PenaVega & Carlos PenaVega team up for the “Power Couples” show.