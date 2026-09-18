‘RHOC’ Star Jeana Keough Reunites With Vicki Gunvalson Amid Cancer Recovery

Jeana Keough is getting some quality time with friends as she continues her recovery from tongue cancer.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum recently reunited with former co-stars Vicki Gunvalson and Quinn Fry.

Gunvalson shared a glimpse of their get-together on Instagram Sept. 17, giving fans an update on Keough amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

Gunvalson Details the Meeting

“So, so good and special to spend time with @jeanakeough and @quinnfry last night. ❤️ I loved getting to see them both and catch up,” Gunvalson wrote alongside the post.

She also asked her followers to continue supporting Keough as she recovers.

“Please continue to keep Jeana in your prayers for complete healing. 🙏❤️‍🩹,” Gunvalson wrote.

Fans filled the comments with messages about how happy they were to see the former RHOC stars together.

Many also continued to send their well wishes to Keough as she faces the difficult road ahead.

The reunion comes after Keough completed an intensive course of cancer treatment.

The 70-year-old reality star finished her final radiation treatment and returned home from the hospital earlier this summer, according to an Aug. 5 update from her daughter, Kara Keough Bosworth.

Keough’s Family Has Been Detailing Her Recovery

Bosworth shared the update on a GoFundMe page created to help support her mother’s medical journey. At the time, she said Keough was dealing with painful side effects as chemotherapy and radiation continued to affect her.

Keough also opened up about her treatment and prognosis in a July statement to Page Six. At the time, she was unable to speak while undergoing treatment for tongue cancer but remained hopeful about her recovery.

“It’s upsetting to know that even after all this treatment, I still only have a 40 to 60 percent cure rate within the next five years. We’re just praying that I’m on the good side of that coin flip,” she shared.

“I can see the finish line now, but I’m hearing it’s a long climb to recovery and that I’ll likely have the feeding tube for two to six months.”

Keough said her treatment had included radiation five days a week, chemotherapy once a week and some immunotherapy. She also underwent frequent bloodwork and intravenous hydration.

While she was relieved to be nearing the end of radiation and had completed her final round of chemotherapy, Keough said the effects of radiation had been particularly difficult because of the location and spread of the cancer.

“My whole neck and mouth and head light up in heat, pain and soreness, and the resulting inflammation of my throat and tongue makes talking, swallowing or breathing through my mouth incredibly painful,” she explained.

She also described the difficulty eating and drinking during treatment.

“I can no longer swallow without gagging and then vomiting, which hurts like hell with a raw and inflamed throat and tongue.”

Despite the challenges, Keough has continued to focus on reaching the other side of treatment. Her reunion with Gunvalson and Fry offered a chance to spend time with longtime friends as she begins the lengthy recovery process.