Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley Hint at ‘Mormon Wives’ Exits After Mikayla Matthews Announces Departure

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” could undergo more cast changes after Season 6.

Layla Taylor and Mayci Neeley have both indicated that their futures on the Hulu reality series remain uncertain following Mikayla Matthews’ announcement that she is leaving the show.

Layla, Mayci, Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Draper and Miranda McWhorter are currently filming Season 6, according to Us Weekly. While Layla and Mayci confirmed they plan to finish the current season, neither committed to returning afterward.

Mayci Neeley Says She Is ‘Not Sure’ About Her Future

Mayci addressed her future with “Mormon Wives” after a fan directly asked whether she planned to remain on the series.

“I am finishing this current season that we are filming and then not sure for after that,” Mayci, 31, responded in a TikTok comment, according to Us Weekly.

The Baby Mama founder later discussed her experience filming the reality series in another TikTok, explaining that some scenes she filmed for Seasons 4 and 5 did not make the final episodes.

Mayci also emphasized that fame was never her primary motivation for joining the series.

“Going into SLOMW my intention has never been the fame, it has always been $$$ to provide for my fam and to positively impact people by sharing my story,” she wrote.

Mayci said her priorities remain providing for her family and being a good wife and mother.

Her comments leave open the possibility of another departure following Season 6, although Mayci has not officially announced plans to leave.

Disney THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES – Key Art.

Layla Taylor Says Her Plans After Season 6 Are ‘TBD’

Layla offered a similarly uncertain answer when a fan asked about her future during an Instagram Stories Q&A.

The 25-year-old expressed her support for Mikayla before addressing her own plans.

“I just love her so much,” Layla wrote about her costar, according to Us Weekly. “It’s such an impossible situation for everyone involved, but I am finishing season 6 and then [to be determined].”

Like Mayci, Layla has therefore committed to completing Season 6 without confirming whether she will participate in another season.

The potential changes come after Whitney Leavitt previously left the series following Season 5.

Mikayla Matthews Announces Her ‘Mormon Wives’ Departure

Mikayla, 26, announced her departure Monday, Sept. 14.

In an Instagram statement cited by Us Weekly, Mikayla said her decision involved concerns about continuing to participate in a show alongside Taylor following the legal issues involving Taylor and her ex Dakota Mortensen.

Mikayla connected her decision to her personal experiences and said continuing under the circumstances did not align with her values.

“This show has been a huge part of my life and has helped me provide for my family,” she wrote, adding that she was grateful for the experience.

Mikayla said she intends to continue sharing her personal story, discussing her health and advocating for herself and others outside the series.

For now, Layla and Mayci remain part of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” What happens after Season 6, however, remains an open question for both stars.