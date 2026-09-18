Mary Cosby Calls ‘RHOSLC’ Costars Her ‘Family’ After Robert Jr. Tribute

Mary Cosby is leaning on her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” costars following the loss of her son, Robert Jr.

The “RHOSLC” star took three weeks away from filming before welcoming the women into her home, according to a recap from the “BravBros” podcast. During the emotional gathering, Mary thanked her castmates for supporting her and described the group as her family.

Podcast hosts Steel Russell and his cohost praised both Mary and her costars for how they approached the emotional episode, which focused on celebrating Robert Jr.’s life while showing the support surrounding Mary.

Mary Cosby Says the ‘RHOSLC’ Women Are Her Family

The “BravBros” hosts said Mary returned to filming three weeks after stepping away and having a service for Robert Jr.

The episode showed Mary spending time inside her home, including an emotional moment in Robert Jr.’s bedroom with his dog.

Russell and his cohost praised Mary for focusing on the joy her son brought into her life while navigating her grief.

The hosts were particularly moved when Mary gathered the women and acknowledged how much they had supported her.

“You guys were there. You showed up for me,” Mary told the group, according to the podcast. “You’re my family.”

The hosts said the statement carried additional significance because Mary was leaning on the women during such a difficult period in her life.

Getty Britani Bateman, Angie Katsanevas, Heather Gay, Bronwyn Newport, Andy Cohen, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Whitney Rose.

‘RHOSLC’ Cast Put Their Differences Aside to Support Mary

The episode also showed the women stepping away from their usual disagreements to focus on Mary.

According to the podcast recap, the cast members checked in with each other about how Mary was doing and discussed the best ways to continue supporting her.

The hosts emphasized that the women’s actions appeared to extend beyond filming. They recalled Mary explaining that the cast consistently checked on her, while Lisa Barlow sent items to help care for her.

Rather than suggesting the experience would erase every disagreement within the group, the hosts said it appeared to give the women perspective on their relationships.

They also praised Bravo for keeping cameras away from Robert Jr.’s service and allowing Mary to determine how much of her experience she wanted to share.

Mary Cosby Honors Robert Jr.’s Life

The “BravBros” hosts highlighted Mary’s decision to remember her son through a celebration of his life rather than allowing his struggles to define his story.

Mary previously shared Robert Jr.’s experiences with addiction on “RHOSLC,” and the hosts praised both of them for using the platform to bring greater awareness to a difficult subject.

During the latest episode, Mary reflected on the pain of wanting to help her son while also finding comfort in knowing he was no longer struggling.

The podcast hosts said the episode maintained its focus on Robert Jr. as a person and the impact he had on those around him.

Mary’s return to filming also demonstrated how important her relationships with the other women have become.

Whatever disagreements eventually return to “RHOSLC,” Mary made one thing clear during the emotional gathering: When she needed support, her costars showed up for her.