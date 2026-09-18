Jasmine Roth’s Kids Bedazzle Her Baby Bump as She Celebrates 42nd Birthday

Jasmine Roth is celebrating her 42nd birthday with a little extra sparkle — and help from her daughters.

The HGTV star marked her birthday Friday, Sept. 18, sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram that included a sweet glimpse of her growing baby bump. Roth’s two children helped decorate her belly with jewels, turning her pregnancy bump into a sparkly birthday centerpiece.

All About the Sweet Post

In the photos, the girls carefully placed the colorful gems across their mom’s belly. They also got in on the fun themselves, covering parts of their faces with sparkles as they celebrated with Roth.

“✨42✨ Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being this lucky. Thank you so much for all the kind birthday messages! I’m just soaking it all in, remembering not to take life too seriously, saying “yes” to the magic, and trying (usually unsuccessfully) not to pee my pants…”

Friends and fans quickly filled the comments with birthday messages for the “Help! I Wrecked My House” star.

“Happy happy birthday, Jasmine!!!!!” Jenny Marrs wrote.

Another commenter praised Roth for her creativity and family focus, writing, “Happiest Birthday to our Glittering & Sparkling Birthday Gal, who lovingly pours herself & her creativity into family, work, special projects & her community with love & ingenuity.”

Others couldn’t get enough of the unique birthday celebration.

“I hope you had a delightful birthday – love the bejewelled baby belly!”

“Such a priceless way to celebrate your birthday,” another added.

“Happiest of Birthdays Jasmine! You’re very blessed!” someone else noted.

Another wrote, “Awe happy birthday jasmine have a beautiful day.”

While others commented, “Beautiful belly, kids + Mom.”

Roth Hasn’t Been Slowing Down

Roth’s birthday comes as she prepares to become a mom of three. The HGTV star is expecting her third daughter, but pregnancy hasn’t kept her from maintaining her busy schedule.

Earlier this month, Roth gave followers a look at one of her final work trips before welcoming her baby. On Sept. 4, she shared a video documenting her travel day, writing in the caption, “Last day flying before baby. I love a busy day like this. Anyone else? ✈️✈️.”

“Come with my on my last day flying for work before I have my baby,” she said in the video.

Roth’s day began early, with a 5 a.m. wake-up to get ready before making breakfast and heading to the airport. She then flew to California for a project.

Even with a packed work schedule, Roth found time to enjoy one of the area’s beaches.

“Just taking it all in because I don’t know when I’m going to be back to the beach,” she shared.

After spending some time shopping, Roth headed back to the airport and FaceTimed with her family before making her way home. Once she landed, she still had a 45-minute drive ahead of her.

Her busy day wasn’t over when she finally arrived home. Roth cleaned the kitchen, took a shower and eventually crashed in bed.

Now, as she celebrates another year, Roth is also counting down to another major milestone: meeting her third daughter.

For her 42nd birthday, she appears to be embracing the chaos, the sparkle and everything that comes with life as a busy mom-to-be.