Jasmine Roth Says New HGTV Co-Star Helped Her Get Through Hard Weeks of Pregnancy

Jasmine Roth’s new HGTV co-star, comedian Leslie Jones, may not be a home renovation expert, but her sense of humor came in handy as they filmed “Roast My Rental,” a new show premiering on July 24, 2026.

Roth announced in May that she and her husband are expecting their third baby girl. While answering fans’ questions in an Instagram post on July 4, the “Help! I Wrecked My House” star replied to someone curious about how she managed the early weeks of her pregnancy during filming.

“I had the blessing of my doctor and we shot over six weeks during the end of my first trimester,” Roth wrote over a photo of her in overalls to cover up her growing baby bump and admitted, “It was honestly a good distraction from the nausea.”

Jasmine Roth Says She’s ‘Never Laughed So Hard’ Than on the Set of ‘Roast My Rental’

Despite the nausea and long hours transforming rental properties, Roth’s first trimester was pure joy, she told another fan who asked, “Was Leslie Jones funny off-camera or does she just know how to turn it on when the cameras are rolling?”

Roth replied, “I love this question! I’ve never laughed so hard. We laughed the entire time we worked together and I’d go home laughing at the end of the day. Some people are just FUNNY!”

On “Roast My Rental,” Jones — known for her being a “Saturday Night Live” alum and a hilarious Olympics analyst for NBC — will poke fun at the world’s “worst short-term rentals” before Roth and her renovation team transform them into swoonworthy spaces within 72 hours.

In an Instagram post announcing the show on May 13, HGTV wrote, “Leslie Jones is calling out the worst rental properties on the Internet! In Roast My Rental, the comedian/design enthusiast/ truth-teller goes in on the country’s worst short-term rentals-think viral photos of gross amenities and misleading listings-then attempts to flip them in 72 hours alongside reno expert Jasmine Roth!”

Jasmine Roth Says Rental Spaces Won’t Get Full Renovations

In another slide on Roth’s post, she said that the rental spaces she and Jones take on won’t get full renovations, but will definitely transform before viewers’ eyes, calling each project more of a “refresh” than a “renovation.”

”I’m not knocking down any houses and rebuilding them because these folks need to get people back on vacation to make their $$$$,” Roth wrote over a photo of cement with her and Jones’ initials etched into it.

When someone asked Roth why anyone would want to want to watch rental spaces get redone, Roth hilariously answered, “Ummmm…not to be rude, but is this a real question!?”

As for Jones’ involvement, Roth said that the comedian is a huge HGTV fan and that they make a “perfect team,” adding that “you better believe I’ll try to get her to help me along the way!”

”Roast My Rental” premieres on HGTV and on July 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern time.