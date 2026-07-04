The Third Property Brother: Five Fast Facts About J.D. Scott

It’s hardly a secret that “Property Brothers” stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are HGTV superstars who’ve hosted so many shows on the network that it’s tough to remember them all. Yet even the bros’ most hardcore fans might be surprised to learn that there’s actually a third Property Brother in the mix, the twins’ older sibling J.D. Scott.

So who is this mystery man who works with his younger brothers in a behind-the-scenes capacity with their $200M business empire? As it happens, he’s a fascinating figure in his own right.

1. J.D. Scott Was a David Bowie Impersonator in Vegas

While “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott developed an interest in home renovation that brought them to HGTV, their big brother had other career plans. He envisioned a future entertaining tourists in Las Vegas, and made his way to Sin City. Before long, he began getting steady work — not onstage, might you, but at the Blackjack tables at Caesar’s Palace.

His uncanny knack for impersonating celebrities got him hired as a “dealertainer.” According to his LinkedIn account, he spent two years as a combination a Blackjack dealer and faux celebrity, dealing cards while impersonating the likes of David Bowie and Adam Lambert.

2. His 2019 Wedding Was Bonkers

Both “Property Brothers” stars are in longterm relationships. Drew Scott and wife Linda tied the knot in 2018, while Jonathan Scott and his fiancee, former “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel, were currently in the midst of planning their nuptials.

J.D. Scott has also settled down, and in 2018 he and his longtime girlfriend Annalee Bell became engaged when he popped the question with a Halloween proposal. At that point, the couple had been dating for some time. “I’m bracing myself for all the ‘It’s about time’ comments,” Scott quipped in an Instagram post documenting his proposal.

One year to the day, the pair became newlyweds when they tied the knot on Halloween 2019. The couple’s love of cosplay was in full force during the quirky ceremony, in which the bride arrived at the altar on horseback. As People reported, the groomsmen — which included his brothers — were costumed like characters from the “Mortal Kombat” video games.

“It was the stuff legend are made of,” he wrote, via Instagram, when looking back at the big day on the occasion of his first wedding anniversary.

3. Social Media is Where He Really Shines

In addition to sharing important occasions such as his engagement and wedding on social media, J.D Scott displays many other aspects of his life online. His Instagram account, for example, boasts more than 180,000 followers.

His posts are always irreverent and frequently hilarious, such as a 2019 post in which he discovers a feature on him within the pages of US Weekly, or a more recent post celebrating his 50th birthday with dessert at Red Lobster.

4. J.D. Scott Has Hosted His Own TV Shows

While J.D. Scott maintains a lower profile than his famous brothers, by no means is he the type to avoid the limelight. Among his various gigs have been hosting the radio show “Off Topic with the Scott Brothers,” and appearing in digital content connected to his brothers’ TV projects. One of these was the HGTV online series “Can I Come In?: Las Vegas,” which featured him leading guided tours of opulent Vegas abodes.

Beyond that, he was also creative director of his brothers’ short-lived 2014 series “Toddler vs. Toddler,” in which young children competed in home-rent challenges as they viewed to with the grand prize: 50,000 gummy bears. That same year he hosted his own show, “Great American Amusement Parks,” and in 2015 hosted “DIY Insider” for the now-defunct DIY Network.

5. His ‘Dark and Shameful Secret’ is Actually Pretty Hilarious

Way back in 2016, J.D. took to Facebook to issue since-deleted Facebook post he titled, “Breaking News: HGTV host reveals dark and shameful secret.” As he eventually revealed during the course of the 41-minute video, his secret shame surrounded his ongoing fandom of 1990s Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies.

“That’s my hidden gem of music,” he said. ”It makes me happy any time I hear it.” After singing along to the band’s 1993 hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” Scott proclaimed: ”This is one of those bands that people make fun of, but every time I hear Crash Test Dummies it puts a smile on my face.”