The Heirloom Hotel Owner Takes HGTV Fans Inside Her Favorite Spaces Before the Fire

The Heirloom Hotel renovation featured on HGTV‘s “Home Town: Inn This Together” had fans tuning in each week to watch the ambitious project come to life. After a fire damaged the hotel, much of that hard work was affected. One of the owners, Mallorie Rasberry, is sharing some of her favorite spaces she designed in the building — highlighting the thoughtfully curated retail space.

Heirloom Hotel Owner Gives Tour of Her Retail Space Design Favorites

In a blog post on the Laurel Mercantile website, Mallorie shared a look at some of her favorite designs in The Heirloom Hotel.

“One of my favorite parts of The Heirloom was getting to dream up all the little design details that made each space feel warm, welcoming, and full of character,” she wrote. “I thought it would be fun to pull back the curtain a bit and share a few of my favorite choices from the retail space and why they mattered so much to me.”

She explained that they didn’t want a typical hotel gift shop. “We wanted every detail of the space to reflect the same intention behind the products themselves: thoughtfully designed, carefully crafted, and proudly made in America,” she noted.

Mallorie continued, “Episode two of ‘Home Town: Inn This Together’ follows the transformation of this space, and while so much of what you see happens in a matter of minutes on television, every design decision was made with purpose.”

“Our goal was to create a beautiful backdrop for the incredible craftsmanship happening in our factory every single day,” she noted. “We wanted the space to quietly support the products, not compete with them.”

Mallorie kicked things off with a mention of the beautiful original maple floors they restored.

“After the fire, one of the things I’m most thankful for is that we were able to salvage these floors,” she wrote. “That alone felt like such a gift, and knowing they’ll continue telling their story in a new way means more than I can say.”

The HGTV star also noted some other favorites, including the checkout counter and the vintage flag banner that “became one of the biggest conversation pieces in the entire hotel.”

Mallorie also reflected on the space she was “most proud of” — a “tiny little nook beneath the stairs” that she designed as a sweet play kitchen.

She noted that the area was inspired by her daughters playing kitchen at home. “I wanted children visiting The Heirloom to have that same experience,” Mallorie shared. “So instead of a closet, we built Snoozy’s Kitchen.”

“No plastic play kitchen was going to cut it,” she explained. “It’s colorful, nostalgic, and full of imagination — and watching children gather there has made every square inch worth it.”

In a June 2026 interview with HGTV, hotel owners Josh Nowell and Mallorie and Jim Rasberry shared an update about their plans for rebuilding the hotel.

Jim explained just how much was lost in the fire. “Every single thing in that building has been removed, and nothing was salvageable,” he said. “We’re back to where we started, completely back to where we started, except we had to build a roof — that was a new part of the project … We have a roof. It’s gutted. It’s ready to build back.”

Mallorie shared how they have had to work through “the stages of grief” following the fire.

“We’ve had time to process things. It’s mainly this limbo of not knowing, like from a financial standpoint, if we can build back,” she explained. “That’s been the hardest part to come back from. Right afterward, every hour was a different emotion.”

“But right now, overall, we’re positive, we’re excited,” she added.

On June 25, The Heirloom Instagram account shared a clip of Josh and Jim working on an upcoming episode of their podcast.

“Filming a new Heirloom podcast episode ❤️ | The update y’all have been waiting for + a way each of you can all join the ‘framily’ real soon,” they teased in the caption.