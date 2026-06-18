HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Sweet Cupcake Gender Reveal for Baby No. 3

Jasmine Roth is officially expanding her girl gang!

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18, to share a playful and emotional gender reveal with fans, confirming she is expecting another daughter.

Roth’s Fun and Creative Announcement

Roth turned the moment into a lighthearted “cupcake roulette” game, where friends and family each picked a cupcake, took a bite, and waited to see whether pink or blue filling would appear inside.

The reveal was rolled out across a trio of videos, building suspense as each guest took turns biting into their cupcakes one by one.

The slow-burn format had fans fully invested, with many flooding the comments as they waited for the final result.

“I’ve been on pins and needles since yesterday!!!” one follower wrote, capturing the anticipation in real time.

Others leaned into the drama and humor of the unfolding reveal.

“Omg stoppppppp 😂😂😂😂😂😂” one comment read.

“The longest gender reveal goes to…. lol. Why am I so invested in this?” another added.

Roth’s Daughter Got the Special Cupcake

In the final video, Roth’s daughter helped deliver the big moment, excitedly announcing the result.

“I got it, I got the gender!” she said, before the reveal confirmed the couple is welcoming another baby girl.

Roth reacted with joy, celebrating the news with a playful chant: “Girl gang, girl gang,” as she embraced the idea of her growing household of daughters.

Fans quickly sent congratulations after the announcement, celebrating the HGTV star’s expanding family and the sweet way she chose to share the moment.

Roth Revealed She Was Set to Welcome Another Child Last Month

Back in May, Roth first revealed she was pregnant again, sharing that the news came as a surprise even to her.

The home renovation designer, already mom to daughters Hazel and Darla, admitted the timing caught her off guard during a busy family season.

She explained that she first suspected something might be different just before a planned family trip.

“It was the Monday after the Super Bowl, and we’d been busy hosting friends and family all weekend,” Roth said. “I was packing for a big family snowboarding trip to Japan and had this thought that maybe I should take a test before we left — just to be safe.”

The result, she said, was immediate and emotional. “And sure enough, it was positive. The lines were super faint, but they were there. I was completely shocked and instantly emotional.”

Roth also reflected on the reality of expanding their family of four, noting that both she and her husband, Brett Roth, quickly felt the weight and excitement of the change ahead.

“Having two kids already, we both know how much adding another baby changes everything, and I’ll never forget that moment of realizing together, ‘Okay…this is really happening,’” she shared. “There’s nothing else like that feeling.”

He also added that this pregnancy was so far mirroring her prior ones.

“The first 12 weeks were very similar to my previous pregnancies — constant nausea, feeling underwater all day long, totally exhausted,” she continued.

Now, with the gender reveal complete, Roth is embracing the next chapter—one that’s officially all girls, all the time.