Scott Eastwood Recalls Infamous Incident With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Though “Fury” is a well-loved film about the final weeks of WWII, not everyone got along well on set. Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott Eastwood, had an infamous feud with Shia LaBeouf while filming.

In a new interview with Dax Shepard, Scott Eastwood discussed the messy situation and how Brad Pitt intervened. While fighting on a film set is never great for morale, the situation certainly taught Scott Eastwood a few lessons about dealing with difficult co-stars.

Brad Pitt Broke Up a Fight Between Scott Eastwood & Shia LaBeouf

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Scott Eastwood typically plays tough characters, making “Fury” the perfect film set for him. However, he didn’t necessarily get along with all his co-stars.

During the interview, Dax Shepard asked the actor how he dealt with Shia LaBeouf, who has a reputation for being a little difficult.

“Look Shia is clearly tormented and maybe some stuff going on,” the 40-year-old admitted. “Certainly addiction. And it was tough. There was sort of an incident that happened and I’ve talked about it. Brad Pitt sort of broke up a tense moment.”

“[Shia LaBeouf] is very method. From what I recall, he pulled out one of his teeth before we even started shooting,” Eastwood remembered, noting that his co-star went on to injure himself in another incident. “I remember thinking, ‘Okay, this guy’s crazy.’ I’m going to keep clear from this guy because I don’t play this game. You go and do that, but there’s plenty of ways to do a performance in a movie and be professional also, right?”

Scott Eastwood went on to recall how the “Fury” script called for him to spit tobacco on a tank. He did as the script called, but Shia LaBeouf took offense to the gesture.

“Finally I said, ‘Enough’s enough,” Eastwood remembered, calling his co-star out and threatening to “whoop him.” Others on the set, including Brad Pitt, intervened and broke up the fight.

The ‘Fury’ Star Values Professionalism Above All Else

In the past, Scott Eastwood has vocalized his distaste for entitled actors. He values professionalism and respect above all else on a film set.

“This is a place of work,” the actor told Dax Shepard. “The crew’s gotta go home, Everyone wants to be happy. People deserve to be respected, Doesn’t matter if you pick up a piece of trash or if you’re saying the lines or if you’re holding the camera. Everybody has the same respect, decency. So it’s like when you start infringing on that as a place of work, that’s when it gets tough for me because I’m like, ‘Beat it.'”

Scott Eastwood previously appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” to talk about entitled actors in Hollywood.

“Some of the accountability in this industry is just unbelievable,” he told Rogan. “I just worked with somebody and, without saying any names, people get too famous for too long and think the world owes them something.”

“I’ve seen some behavior in this business that’s shocking behavior that wouldn’t fly in any other industry,” Eastwood added. He went on to thank his famous father for always setting a strong example of humility and an excellent work ethic at home.