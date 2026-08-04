Trisha Paytas Defends Ariana Grande Amid Fresh Body Scrutiny

Trisha Paytas has come to Ariana Grande’s defense against a fresh wave of body scrutiny online.



In light of recent online discussions about Grande’s appearance, Paytas let the internet know her stance via TikTok. The media personality defended the singer and criticized the ongoing focus on her body. She urged people to stop making assumptions about women’s bodies in particular.



In the video, Paytas said, “I do feel the internet is getting so comfortable talking about bodies, but specifically women’s bodies.” Going further, she noted that “Fat people or even larger or even midsize-to-larger people have always been getting the body shaming.” However, in her opinion, smaller physiques are starting to get more intensely body-checked.



Ariana Grande has dealt with similar conversations in the past. She has previously asked the public to be more mindful when discussing other people’s bodies. Paytas’ remarks have once again spotlighted the need for this mindfulness. They have also reopened a wider conversation about celebrity culture and online criticism.

This is not the first time Ariana Grande has faced incessant comments about her looks.

Back in 2023, Ariana Grande took to TikTok to address the online comments about her body. The comments had been recurring for the better part of the past decade. Starting her address, the talented singer said, “You have talked a lot about it [my body] over the past decade or longer, so I’d like to join this time.”

As she spoke, she emphasized the need for commentary about people’s bodies to stop. According to her, the body some fans considered her best was, in fact, the opposite.



“I know personally for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she stated. Grande explained that people often make assumptions without knowing the full story. She also noted that someone’s appearance does not show what they may be experiencing privately.

In her remarks, the singer said that even when they come from a place of concern, comments can still be hurtful. She also reminded fans that health and appearance can look different for everyone. As such, Grande encouraged people to avoid discussing or scrutinizing people’s bodies altogether.

Her message received support from many fans. Many agreed then that celebrities should not have to explain changes in their appearance.

Grande Has Decided To Step Back From Public Scrutiny Over Her Appearance

Grande has decided to remove herself from the intense public attention.

The singer has spent years in the spotlight. Her music, performances, and personal life have often been followed closely by fans and the media. Overtime, Grande has discussed the pressure that comes with constant public observation. She has shared how difficult it can be to have people comment on her every move.

Recently, it was announced that she would step away from the public eye after her Eternal Sunshine Tour in London. Speaking to People, her spokesperson said, “She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

Paytas Urges Fans To End The Cycle Of Speculation About Grande’s Body

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Trisha Paytas attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As far as Paytas is concerned, the conversation around Grande’s body needs to stop.



The singer’s appearance in the music video for “Petal” sparked a fresh wave of discussions about her body. Paytas took note of this. “So many people have talked about her new ‘Petal’ video where you see her collarbones, her chest bones,” she stated. “Is it alarming? Is it shocking? Yes. I don’t know necessarily if we need to be commenting on it as much as we are.”

Paytas went on to emphasize that her callout was not in defense of just Grande. The media personality stressed that commentary about people’s physique in general is counterproductive. According to her, if the subject of scrutiny truly has a problem, they are already aware.



“So I just think this commenting on bodies just overall needs to stop if they’re not talking about it,” she said. “If people are not acknowledging weight loss, transformation surgeries, GLP-1s, whatever, then it’s not really up for grabs to comment on, in my opinion. ‘Cause I just think it helps no one.”