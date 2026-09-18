Sharon Stone’s Sydney Sweeney Joke Has an Unexpected ‘Euphoria’ Connection

Sharon Stone has noticed an amusing connection between Sydney Sweeney’s real life and the character she played alongside her on “Euphoria.”

The 68-year-old actress joined the third season of the HBO drama as Patricia Lance, a Hollywood executive who attempted to offer Sweeney’s Cassie Howard a different path. Months after the show wrapped its third season, Stone couldn’t resist pointing out how that storyline compares with Sweeney’s latest campaign for Novig.

Speaking with Variety for its Power of Women issue, Stone revisited her time on “Euphoria” and joked that her character’s efforts to change Cassie’s direction might not have worked quite as planned.

Sharon Stone Jokes Her Plan for Sydney Sweeney Didn’t Work

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Sharon Stone and honoree Sydney Sweeney attend Variety Power of Women presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images)

“In ‘Euphoria,’ I tried to get Sydney Sweeney’s character to stop being a cam girl and to come and work for me on the series I was producing called ‘L.A. Nights,’” Stone told Variety. The “Basic Instinct” star then connected the fictional storyline with Sweeney’s real-life lingerie business.

“And she agreed to stop being a cam girl — which she didn’t do,” Stone continued. “As you can see from Sydney’s new lingerie line, it didn’t take.” Stone appeared to be having some fun with the similarities rather than criticizing her co-star.

Sweeney launched her lingerie brand, SYRN, in January 2026, describing the collection on Instagram as lingerie women could wear for themselves “no explanation, no apology.”

The business venture gave Stone’s joke another layer, considering what viewers had already watched unfold between their “Euphoria” characters.

Sydney Sweeney’s Real Life Already Crossed Over With Cassie’s Story

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“Euphoria” Season 3 jumped several years beyond the characters’ high school days and found Cassie building an adult life with Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.

But their new life came with financial problems. Cassie eventually began making content on OnlyFans as she attempted to help fund the lifestyle and wedding she wanted.

There was an even more direct connection between Sweeney’s real business and the fictional storyline.

Variety noted in April that Cassie wore an item from the Sydney Sweeney lingerie line during one of her Season 3 scenes, bringing a piece of Sweeney’s growing business portfolio directly into the “Euphoria” universe.

Sweeney has also spoken about embracing the challenging direction Cassie’s story took. When creator Sam Levinson considered filming her Season 3 material without nudity, Sweeney told him that avoiding it wouldn’t make sense for the character she was playing.

The actress later told Variety that she hoped audiences would eventually look beyond the online discussion surrounding Cassie and reconsider some of the criticism directed at both the character and her performance.

Sharon Stone Had Much More to Say About Her Hollywood Journey

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Sharon Stone is seen during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

Stone’s comments about Sweeney were only one small part of a much broader reflection on her decades in Hollywood.

The actress stated that acting wasn’t originally the career she envisioned for herself. Instead, Stone said she wanted to direct but felt opportunities weren’t made equally available to women.

She also recalled an experience on an earlier television production that changed the way she approached contracts. According to Stone, she discovered some of her wardrobe items, including intimate pieces, being sold outside the production. Afterward, she asked for the right to keep her costumes to be included in her contracts.

Stone credited the late Carrie Fisher with teaching her how to better understand and structure those agreements, knowledge Fisher had received from her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The actress is now looking toward another chapter behind the camera.

But her brief reflection on “Euphoria” provided a much lighter moment, and an unexpected reminder that the line between Sydney Sweeney and Cassie Howard became surprisingly blurry before the HBO drama came to an end.