Sir David Beckham Shares Heartbreaking Update About His Beloved Dog — ‘My Little Olive’

There comes a time in every dog’s life when their owners have to accept that they’re not puppies any more. That appears to be the case with Sir David Beckham’s beloved family pet, as the former soccer superstar has provided a heartbreaking update about her.

Per DogTime, Beckham, 51, and his family welcomed Olive, a female chestnut brown Cocker Spaniel, into their lives in 2015.

Cocker Spaniels generally have a lifespan of between 10 and 14 years. Given that Olive is around 11 years old as of 2026, and entering her later years, Beckham’s update, while undoubtedly sad, is to be expected.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Los Angeles Galaxy, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and England midfielder took to social media to share his Olive update with his fans and followers.

Sir David Beckham Says His Beloved Pet Is Starting to Slow Down

Sir David Beckham shared his tear-jerking update about his Cocker Spaniel, Olive, with the 87.7 million followers on his Instagram account.

Beckham’s post includes a single photograph. In the snap, the star is sat on a wooden bench in his garden. He is wearing sweatpants, a T-shirt, and a flat cap, and holding what appears to be a cup of tea or coffee. Olive, ever the faithful companion, is sat next to Beckham, snuggling into him closely, while he lovingly drapes his arm around her.

The picture makes the strong bond between the pair ever so clear. Beckham obviously adores his loyal pup, while Olive’s feelings towards her dog dad are equally sincere.

Beckham’s caption on his post reads, “My little Olive is getting old & slowing down 🥺 🤎🤎 🐶.”

The many dog lovers among Beckham’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section to have their say on his post.

Beckham’s Followers Could Relate to the Star’s Love of Olive

Getty Sir David Beckham.

The comments section of Sir David Beckham’s post about his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Olive, getting old, is teeming with dog lovers who could relate to his sadness about it.

One of Beckham’s followers commented, “Our fur babies are the best. It’s hard seeing them get older and slowing down. Love and cherish each and every moment you have together. Time passes so quickly ❤️.”

“Truly a man’s best friend,” wrote another follower.

“The best therapist has fur and four legs ❤️,” noted someone else who loves dogs.

One Instagram user explained, “The worst thing is when they leave us… we had one too that lived to be nearly 19. It was the worst day when he passed away. Never again…”

Somebody else posted, “It’s so hard to see them getting weak. So much love they give.”

“She’s gorgeous xx like her daddy,” proclaimed one complimentary follower.

Last but not least, another individual commented, “We lost our choccy spaniel this time last year. He was the best, such a beautiful breed inside and out ❤️.”

While it’s sad that Olive is starting to show her age, it’s lovely to know that she’ll be living out her final years surrounded by the purest love. Hopefully, the gorgeous girl still has plenty of time left yet.