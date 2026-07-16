Sir David Beckham Shares His ‘Heartbreak’ as England Exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former professional footballer, businessman, and all-round superstar Sir David Beckham has spoken of his “heartache” at seeing his native England exit the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Beckham, 51, was in attendance with his wife, Victoria, 52, and son, Cruz, 21, as the Three Lions were knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stage by Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

England took the lead against the current world champions in the 55th minute, when left-winger Anthony Gordon tapped home a cross from right-winger Morgan Rogers. However, late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez ensured La Selección progressed to the final on Sunday, in which they will face the current European champions Spain.

The truth is, England went out with a whimper. At 1-0 up, with the momentum in their favor, they opted to sit back and invite the Argentinians to attack them. It gave the likes of Messi all the space required to carve the English defence open.

However, Beckham seems proud of his fellow countrymen, regardless. He took to social media to express both his pride and disappointment following England’s defeat.

David Beckham Says England Made ‘Memories That Inspire and Last Forever’

Sir David Beckham shared his thoughts on England’s 2-1 defeat to Argentina with his 87.5 million followers on his Instagram account.

His post included a carousel of two photographs from the game. The first shows England captain Harry Kane in the post-match huddle, staring up at the masses of England fans in the crowd. The second is a wider shot of the huddle, showing the entire England team taking in the love from the crowd, despite their loss.

Beckham’s caption on his post reads, “Heartbreak for us all but memories that inspire and last forever… Thank you to our team , our fans & our country for what you have given us in this World Cup @england 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.”

The Inter Miami president and co-owner’s followers flocked to the comments section to have their say on his post and England’s performance at the World Cup.

Beckham’s Followers Are ‘So Proud’ of England

Getty Cruz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Sir David Beckham watching England vs Argentina.

The comments section of Sir David Beckham’s post about England’s 2-1 loss to Argentina is teeming with messages, predominantly from proud fans.

One of Beckham’s followers wrote, “So proud of Team England. They did us proud. 🙌👏👏👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 gutted of course but still proud. Thank you for all the amazing wins that had us all cheering and soaring high.”

Another follower said, “Memories for future generations to hopefully build on, remember the pain and win it- in 2034.”

Someone else commented, “Well done to our boys the nation is proud of you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 you’ve given us an amazing tournament and great memories. We move on and go again in 2028 Euros 🙌❤️.”

“The most beautiful thing about this tournament is how you inspired the whole world to sing ”Wonderwall!” 🎶❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️,” noted another individual.

Meanwhile, a more disgruntled England fan said, “I’m sorry, but I’ve followed this team from NY to Boston to Miami and Atlanta. Managerial melt down when it mattered.”

Finally, Beckham’s wife, Victoria Beckham, simply commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

We’d like to send our sincere commiserations to England following their exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Better luck next time, boys.