Sir David Beckham Rocks a Cowboy Hat Ahead of Dallas World Cup Semi-Final — ‘How Do I Look?’

“When in Rome, do as the Romans do.” It’s a proverb that means it’s good to follow the traditions, customs, and behaviors of the place you are visiting or the people you’re among. Global superstar Sir David Beckham is currently in Dallas ahead of the World Cup semi-final between soccer giants France and Spain, and he undoubtedly seems to be on board with the notion of the popular saying.

Beckham, 51, has been extremely prominent at the 2026 World Cup. He’s appeared at countless matches and is working as an ambassador for several brands. Now, he’s doing his best to fit in with the Texan locals before attending AT&T Stadium, aka Dallas Stadium, for the next big game.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and England midfielder has donned a traditional Stetson cowboy hat for the occasion. As with everything else the annoyingly handsome Brit wears, it looks great on him.

He took to social media to share his new look with the world.

David Beckham Asks a Famous Pal if the Cowboy Hat Suits Him

Taking to his Instagram account, Sir David Beckham shared a photograph of himself wearing his cowboy hat with his 87.3 million followers.

In the picture — a selfie, presumably taken in his Dallas hotel suite — Beckham has paired his Stetson with a tailored navy blue suit and tie and a light blue shirt.

His caption on the post reads, “Nice warm welcome to Dallas 🤠 How do I look @colehauser22 ?? @stetsonusa thank you ❤️.”

Beckham has become good pals with actor Cole Hauser since announcing he is a huge fan of Paramount Network’s neo-Western drama series “Yellowstone.” Hauser played Rip Wheeler in all five seasons of the show, and in its spin-off sequel “Dutton Ranch.”

Hauser, also 51, responded to Beckham by commenting, “Haha! Looking like Texas gangster. Enjoy!”

The actor wasn’t the only one to comment on the post, as Beckham’s fans and followers responded to it in their droves.

Beckham’s Fans & Followers Love His Cowboy Look

Getty Sir David Beckham.

Sir David Beckham’s fans and followers were quite taken by his cowboy hat look. They took to the comments section of his post to have their say on it.

The official account of Stetson wrote, “Looking good 🤠.”

One of Beckham’s followers jokingly commented, “Chill Mr. Beckham. My wife is on Instagram. 😅”

Another follower said, “No matter what you or Victoria wear….Elegance. Class. Composure. My favorite couple.”

One Texas-based follower noted, “Looks like you belong here! 🤠👏❤️”

Someone else from Texas commented, “As a Texan, I need you to keep this look forever.”

The official account of the Texas Live entertainment center wrote, “@davidbeckham The hat is giving ‘I’ve already got plans at Texas Live.’ Don’t disappoint it.”

“You look like a Texan that owns a ranch in the hill country 🤠💰,” said another Instagram user.

Finally, somebody else commented, “Did not [know] it was possible for you to look hotter…but here you are proving me wrong! 🔥❤️ Welcome to Texas!”

We definitely think Sir David Beckham rocked his Stetson cowboy hat. Moreover, we hope he enjoys watching the big game between France and Spain AT&T Stadium, aka Dallas Stadium this evening.