Khloe Kardashian’s 8-Year-Old Daughter True is the Spitting Image of Tristan Thompson in New Pics

Khloe Kardashian’s eldest daughter, True, is looking more like her father Tristan Thompson the older she gets.

Khloe and basketball player Tristan welcomed eight-year-old True in April 2018. Four years later, they expanded their family and welcomed another child, son Tatum, three, in July 2022 via surrogate.

Before Khloe, Tristan already had a son, Prince Oliver, nine, in December 2016 with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. In December 2021, he also had another son, Theo, four, with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian Makes ‘Core Memories’ With Her Children

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, July 14, Khloe posted a carousel showing her bonding with her kids.

In the first slide, the Good American founder shared an up-close selfie of her face decorated with patches in the shape of stars. Taken from a low angle, Khloe gazed directly at the camera lens as she posed in front of a dreamy, clear blue sky backdrop.

In the following pic, Khloe was joined by her two adorable children for a smiley selfie, where True appeared the spitting image of her father.

Even Khloe herself admitted the pair are so alike, writing on X in 2018: “Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy.”

In another post, she joked: “Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol.”

Dressed up for an evening, Khloe also attached a photo of herself in front of a stunning lake backdrop. Her dress was low-cut at the front and featured tie-up detailing.

Decorated with fruit all over, the dress fell to Khloe’s ankles and was paired with red flip flops. She wrapped herself in a mini cardigan and wore her long, wavy brunette locks down.

Khloe shared more photos of her kids enjoying their summer break, as well as a photo of a forest with a deer resting.

“Core Memories,” she wrote in her caption, adding the sparkle and yellow heart emoji.

Sharing the wholesome update with her loyal 292 million followers, Khloe’s followers rushed to the comments section to gush over her the post.

“I love every version of you, but your family version is my favorite,” one user wrote.

“You’re the best KoKo queen! Love you so much! Beautiful inside and out!” another person shared.

“I love that you got that time with your family and made beautiful memories. I love your soul,” a third remarked.

“I love watching you be a mom and auntie. God blessed you with the perfect family,” a fourth said.

“What a blast!!!” a fifth fan shared.

Khloe Kardashian on how Motherhood has Changed her Approach to Beauty

While speaking to Who What Wear in 2026, Khloe revealed how becoming a mother has changed and impacted her approach to beauty while raising True.

“I try not to make beauty a huge thing with my daughter because she’s 7 and a half. She loves skincare products, but that is sunscreen or a lotion. She loves face mist, which is cucumber water. She loves that, and she feels like that’s everything in the world. Those are fine, but I don’t want her to have any obsession or to think that we need these things to be beautiful,” she admitted.

“I teach her we need these things just to keep our body hydrated. She likes little lip oils—stuff like that. I try to keep everything very age appropriate with her. I focus on like, “We wear sunscreen to protect ourselves,” but it’s not for a beauty perspective. I also try to not do a lot of beauty things around them just because I don’t like what message that sends. That’s just my personal choice.”