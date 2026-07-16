Charlize Theron’s Daughters Spotted at ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere with Their Famous Mom

As Charlize Theron pops up at industry events to help promote “The Odyssey,” she just showed up at the movie’s New York City premiere with two very special guests. The star was accompanied by her daughters, 12-year-old August and 14-year-old Jackson.

It Was a ‘Rare Appearance’ for August and Jackson

“Charlize Theron had two VIPs with her at the premiere of The Odyssey,” The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, July 15. “The actress, 50, was joined by her daughters August, 12, and Jackson, 14, at the New York City debut of her star-studded Greek epic on Tuesday.”

“It marked a rare public appearance for Jackson and August,” the Mail noted, while adding that although “it was a school night, Theron had clearly made an exception for the very special occasion. The trio were seen making their way through the event hustle and bustle, with Theron gently guiding her daughter August through the throng as Jackson followed close behind.”

All wearing chic ensembles for the event, “August wore a stylish black dress, trendy Doc Martens, and knee-high socks, while Jackson donned an off-the-shoulder look with black wedges,” according to the Mail. “Theron, meanwhile, stunned in a white bow-adorned mini dress with strappy heels, a gold choker necklace and bold red lip.”

Adoption Was Always Charlize’s ‘First Choice’

Charlize first adopted Jackson in 2015, before welcoming August into the family three years later. For the star, adoption was always the way she saw herself becoming a mother.

During a conversation with Chelsea Handler for Elle in April 2018, Charlize was asked, “Is there any part of you that feels like you’re missing out on something by not having your own biological kids?”

“When I first filed [for adoption], my mom showed me a letter I’d written when I was little; I asked if we could go to the orphanage,” the actress said in response. “In South Africa [where Charlize is from], orphanages were everywhere, and I wanted a brother or sister. I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don’t have families.”

“Adoption is a very personal thing—I know people whom I love dearly who don’t feel that they could raise another child as their own. I respect that,” she continued. “But for me—and I can’t be the only person out there—I never saw a difference in raising an adopted child versus my own biological child. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on something. This was always my first choice, even when I was in a relationship. I was very honest with my partners that I was open to having my own biological kids but that adoption had to be a part of my life. I felt that strongly about it.”

Charlize was also asked, “What have you learned about yourself as a parent?”

“Perspective. I just see things clearer,” she noted. “A child in my twenties was the scariest idea I could think of. When I got to my thirties, I was so ready. But there’s a moment where you’re like, Oh God, I hope once I have my kids, I’m still going to want to be a parent this much. I have bad days. I make mistakes. Going through the tantrum stages when they’re such little [expletive]. And they choose the worst moments. It’s a lot for one person. But after six years of having my two nuggets, there’s not a day when I wish I hadn’t done this.”