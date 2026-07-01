Jerry O’Connell & Rebecca Romijn’s Twin Daughters Are Grown Up & Gorgeous In New Pic — ‘One Looks Like Mom & One Looks Like Dad’

Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn are not only a celebrity couple, but they’re also parents to 17-year-old twin daughters, Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose.

While the girls haven’t followed in their parents’ footsteps yet when it comes to onscreen careers — although, during an interview on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Jerry mentioned that one has attended acting camp, so she may pop up in a TV or movie role in the future — they did just attend an industry event alongside their dad.

‘Oh My Goodness! You Each Have a Twin!!’

Getty Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell

Jerry “took to the red carpet” for a screening of Tubi’s new comedy, “Summer’s Last Resort,” alongside “his and Rebecca Romijn’s adorable twin daughters,” Parade reported on Wednesday, July 1, while adding that “it’s safe to say they’ve inherited their supermodel mother’s good looks!”

Parade also noted that “the stunning young ladies were beaming with sweet smiles on their faces” during the appearance, and the same can certainly be said for their famous father.

With a big smile on his face and an arm around each daughter, it seems clear that Jerry was thrilled to be attending the event with his daughters. Just take a peek at the photo he shared on Instagram of himself and the girls.

The pic prompted plenty of comments from Jerry’s followers, with former co-host of “The Talk,” Amanda Kloots, writing, “I can’t believe how grown up the girls are!! So gorgeous!”

“They are drop dead gorggg😍😍😍,” actress Nicole Paggi added.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “Look at these stunners with their Pops, all grown up. ❤️”

Others were struck by how much the twins resemble their parents, which led one person to write, “I think one looks like mom & one looks like dad 🩷🩷”

“Oh my goodness! You each have a twin!! Precious,” another person stated.

Yet another person popped in a message for the star, writing, “Beautiful and it’s amazing how [they’re] twins and one looks exactly like her mom and the other one her dad!”

Jerry & Rebecca Love Spending Time with Their Twins

“Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s twin daughters are growing up so fast!” People noted back in March. The publication also pointed out that “[o]ver the years, both O’Connell and Romijn have shared glimpses into the lives of their teens.” That includes the time that the twins spend with their adoring parents.

Indeed, People mentioned the fact that “[t]heir dad loves spending quality time with them,” and, in December 2020, talked about getting the rare opportunity to be with his daughters during lockdown, acknowledging that he would “never get this time with them ever again.”

“This is it. Very soon, when this is all over and everything’s back to normal and kids are back in school all the time, I have a feeling parents are gonna be like, ‘Oh, it was kind of nice having my kids at home,'” he said. “I almost feel like, just because [of] the age that they are, I’m getting a free extra year with them.”

Rebecca also occasionally gives fans a look at her time with the twins, for instance, posting a photo of herself and her daughters back in May 2022.

In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day! So proud to be mom to these two.”