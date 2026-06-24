Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Ridiculously Cute Photos of Twin Daughters on Their 17th Birthday — ‘Perfect Clones of You and Matthew’

These days, Sarah Jessica Parker is famous for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City,” as well as “And Just Like That…” However, her first movie gig was in 1984’s “Footloose,” which she filmed when she was just 18 years old.

Now, Sarah’s daughters, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick — who the actress shares with fellow star, Matthew Broderick — are almost the same age as their mother was when she made her big-screen debut, and their famous and adoring mom is marking their birthday by sharing super-special photos of the twins.

Sarah Posted a Sweet Message and Precious Pics of Her Twins

Getty Matthew Broderick, Tabitha Hodge Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

“June 22, 2009,” Sarah wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Monday, while noting the date that her daughters made their way into the world. “Today you are 17. And wise. And good. And happy. And beautifully finding your way. And funny. And devoted friend[s]. And beloved daughters.”

“Happy birthday, dearest Loretta and Tabitha,” Sarah added. “With admiration and every ounce of my love.”

Along with the sweet message, Sarah shared a collection of photos showing the girls throughout the years.

In response to the post and adorable images, plenty of Sarah’s fans left comments, with one person writing, “Baby SJP and Baby Matthew! Genetics are wild!!! And these precious girls are gorgeous! 😍😍”

A second fan added, “They are perfect clones of you and Matthew! Happy Birthday to your beautiful girls!”

“Happy 17th birthday to your beautiful daughters. Wishing them a year filled with curiosity, courage, unforgettable moments, and the freedom to discover all the beautiful possibilities waiting for them. What a special milestone❤️❤️,” came from a third social media user.

Another person popped in a message, saying, “Today is my twins sisters and my birthday, too! We are best friends since birth. How lucky are twins to have such a special bond! Happy Birthday to your beautiful young ladies!”

That’s not to mention one comment that pointed out one perk of the twins’ childhood, writing, “Imagine playing dress-up in one of the most coveted Hollywood closets. Lucky girls!”

Only One of Sarah’s Three Children Is Interested In Acting

Getty Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick and their children

Along with Sarah and Matthew’s daughters, the stars also share a son, James Wilkie Broderick. However, it seems like only one of their kids currently has plans to follow their parents into show business.

While E! News notes that the twins haven’t shown any interest in pursuing onscreen careers, James “made his acting debut in an episode of the miniseries Lady in the Lake” in 2024, according to PureWow. “Previously, he worked as a Commission Sales Associate at Reiss and interned at Universal Music Group.”

In May 2025, the actress talked about her kids during an interview with The E! News Sitdown, saying, “I don’t think that there is one way to be … equipped to be an adult and try to fashion a life for yourself.”

She continued, “You want for them to be pursuing things that are exciting and challenging and hard and gratifying and to be able to ultimately take care of themselves, support themselves — emotionally, financially, and that they can be in the world and be a reliable person to themselves and to other people.”