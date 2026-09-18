Inspirational Rapper Passes at 44 — KSI Leads Tributes to the Star

An inspirational British rapper and music producer, who The Guardian says was known for his independence and frank, dextrous storytelling, has sadly passed away at the age of just 44.

Derek Andrew Safo — known professionally as Sway DaSafo or simply Sway — was born on September 5, 1982 in Hornsey, London. He passed away on Thursday, September 17, at his home in Ghana. No further details or cause of death have been announced yet.

Sway won the Best Hip Hop award at the prestigious MOBO Awards in 2005. It was the official MOBO Awards Instagram account that announced his passing to the world.

Along with a video of Sway accepting his award at the 2005 ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in his hometown of London, the account posted a long caption that began, “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sway.”

After a passage about his career, including mentioning that he beat global superstars like 50 Cent and The Game to his 2005 award, the caption continues, “Our love and deepest condolences go out to his family, loved ones, friends and everyone who grew up with and was inspired by his music.”

The caption concludes, “Rest in peace, Sway.”

KSI Led Tributes to Rapper & Actor Sway DaSafo

British YouTube personality, musician, and professional boxer KSI — real name Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji — led the tributes to Sway DaSafo.

KSI posted two pictures of himself with the late rapper (along with one of Sway by himself) that includes a long and heartfelt tributary caption. The most poignant part of the caption simply says, “I wish you were still here.”

Sway’s track “Still Speedin'” plays over the post.

Sway released 10 studio albums, 32 singles and EPs, and two compilation albums in his long and successful career.

His most recognizable hits include 2006’s “Little Derek” (featuring Baby Blue), 2008’s “Saturday Night Hustle” (featuring Lemar), 2009’s “Silver & Gold” (featuring Akon), 2011’s aforementioned “Still Speedin’,” 2012’s “Level Up,” and 2013’s “No Sleep” (featuring the aforementioned KSI and Tiggs Da Author).

The rapper also tried his hand — rather successfully — at acting. He appeared in two 2011 episodes of the crime drama thriller television series “Top Boy,” the 2012 short film “Illegal Activity,” the 2012 crime drama movie “The Grind,” and in a single 2014 episode of comedy series “The Midnight Beast.”

As news of Sway DaSafo’s passing began to circulate online, further tributes to the talented star began pouring in.

Fans Process the ‘Devastating News’ of Sway’s Passing & Pay Tribute

Fans of Sway DaSafo paid tribute en masse to the star on social media following the sad news of his passing.

Underneath the MOBO Awards Instagram account’s announcement about it, one fan commented, “Devastating news 💔 may he rest in perfect peace 🙏🏾.”

Referring to the video of Sway accepting his MOBO Award, another fan wrote under the same post, “Yeah this was an incredibly important moment, RIP 🙏🏾🕊️🤍,”

Somebody else posted, “Rest in power Derek 🙏🏽.”

In the comments section of KSI’s tribute to Sway, fellow rapper Chip said, “💔🕊️🙏🏾🐾 He helped many of us get going. God rest his soul.”

Another of KSI’s followers replied, “RIP. No sleep was your best song and sway was a big part of that. What a goat.”

Sway’s final post on his Instagram account was less than two weeks ago, on his 44th birthday on Saturday, September 5. The comments section of that post is now teeming with tributes.

One of his followers has commented, “This one hits hard 😓 little derek is one of the most nostalgic songs growing up for me. Can’t believe it gone way to soon 🕊️❤️.”

Another of Sway’s followers wrote, “You were the first rapper from London to inspire me! Way ahead of the times…and gone too soon. Love forever. RIP Sway 🕊️ ❤️.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user said, “May your soul find the perfect place to rest in Heaven ❤️🙏🏿.”

According to The Guardian, Sway described himself as a single father. He leaves behind the four children he had with his ex-wife, Helen.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sway DaSafo at this terribly upsetting time. May his memory forever be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Sway DaSafo’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb, while his discography info was courtesy of Discogs.